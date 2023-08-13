Training for the Members of the Vote Receiving Boards reaches 72% – breaking latest news

The training for the MJRV takes place every day.

In less than 10 days, Ecuadorians will go to the polls to elect the President of the Republic and assembly members; however, the National Electoral Council in Loja, to date, has managed to train 72% of the Members of the Vote Receiving Boards (MJRV), despite being notified.

Circumstances

In the province of Loja, 401,925 citizens will go to vote, who are empowered to exercise their right to vote, in the 1,298 polling stations, distributed in 209 electoral precincts. To enforce this democratic exercise there are 9,086 MJRV.

Luis Hernán Cisneros Jaramillo, director of the Provincial Electoral Delegation, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, pointed out that they are carrying out a sweep on the subject of training, for example, “we are in Pindal, Zapotillo and Macará, however, next week they will intensify throughout the region in view of the nearing of the elections”.

“We hope to reach 80% of trained people this weekend. Remember that the MJRV can be trained up to one day before the elections. As of today, the percentage of training is barely 72%”, he said.

He added that the MJRV must be trained, despite being the same as the February 5 elections, but this is another electoral process. The fine is 10% of a unified basic salary (USD 45), plus 15% (USD 65) if they do not appear on the day of the vote.

It calls for compliance with this civic duty and training to avoid being sanctioned by the electoral entity.

monitoring

The director of the Provincial Electoral Delegation indicated that, after the tour they carry out in the province —during the training—, they also monitor the venues together with the Ministry of Education and have verified that so far there are no problems. (YO)

Given

Voting will begin at 7:00 a.m. and end at 5:00 p.m.

The vote of persons deprived of liberty without a conviction will be on Thursday, August 17.

The vote at home (23 people authorized in Loja) will be on Friday, August 18.

The voter must present their citizenship card or passport.

