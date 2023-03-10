Electronic flag – Rabat

The Moroccan Forum for Young Journalists, in partnership with Reporters Without Borders, is organizing a training course on the topic: “Checking information to combat disinformation”. For the benefit of a group of professional journalists, on the 11th and 12th of March in Rabat.

A communiqué of the Moroccan Forum for Young Journalists, a copy of which was obtained by Al-Alam, stated that the organization of this course falls within the framework of a partnership agreement concluded between the Moroccan Forum for Young Journalists and Reporters Without Borders, which aims to achieve the following two goals:

Educating journalists about the importance of combating misinformation Enhancing the capabilities of journalists to verify information

The same communication emphasized that the choice of this topic comes in a global context marked by the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has made journalistic work mainly based on the Web, which provides journalists with good opportunities to verify and publish information, but at the same time, it raises a number of challenges and issues. related to the spread of fake news and misleading information.

In this regard, Mr. Sami El Moudani, President of the Moroccan Forum for Young Journalists, considers that “the organization of this training course is first and foremost part of a comprehensive strategy developed by the Moroccan Forum for Young Journalists for effective intervention, in a context characterized by the spread of misinformation affecting The relationship between media and society, and even between countries.

Al-Mawdani added, “Morocco, in fact, enjoys rich human capital in the media scene, reinforced by continuous support for its skills, in addition to a policy that focuses on building its capabilities in order to recommend quality journalism,” noting that cooperation with Reporters Without Borders has resulted in stimulating this. initiative, and contributed to enhancing journalistic capabilities.”

The head of the Moroccan Forum for Young Journalists expressed his conviction that fact-checking or information verification techniques constitute an essential tool integrated into the professional practice of journalists, which needs to be strengthened in order to combat misinformation.

For his part, Mr. Khaled Drareni, the representative of Reporters Without Borders in North Africa, expressed the organization’s pleasure with this initiative, stressing that checking information has become one of the main challenges for professional journalists, in a context characterized by the use of increasingly misleading methods and complex methods.

Drareni said, “Journalists themselves, in different contexts, have become the target of a disinformation strategy that aims to undermine their credibility.” freedom of the press in Morocco.