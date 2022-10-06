Home News Training promoted in the South: 8 out of 10 workers improve their position in the company
Training promoted in the South: 8 out of 10 workers improve their position in the company

Continuous training is the keystone for workers in the South, even more so than in Central and Northern Italy. This is what emerges from the ROLA survey (Survey of the opinions of workers and companies), carried out by Fondimpresa (an association set up by Confindustria, Cgil, Cisl and Uil) and by INAP, the National Institute for the analysis of public policies during pandemic crisis of 2020 and achieved by involving 11,929 employees.

In the South, training has led to major changes for workers

In fact, the Report, presented in Benevento, shows that the share of workers who experience changes after training is on average higher in the South: 92.2% of workers who have followed a training course in any subject record significant improvements in their working position with the acquisition and improvement of company techniques and procedures, the level of autonomy and the reduction of errors. 88% and 87.3% of the workers interviewed in the North and Center, respectively, note at least one change in the same area.

Changes in the company

With regard to changes in the company, a clear difference is observed in terms of percentages: southern workers in 80.4% of cases report having witnessed changes in the company after training, with the reduction of hierarchical levels, greater participation in innovation and greater decision-making autonomy. The percentage falls by far for workers in the central and northern regions: 68.3% and 67.7%.

Variations in terms of duties

On the other hand, job changes affected 44% of workers in the South, 35.8% in Central Italy and 35% in Northern Italy. Ultimately, training in the South would seem to entail changes in terms of workers’ jobs to a greater extent than in other macro-areas: the probability that training is linked to an evolution of the worker in terms of jobs grows by 3.9% for each point of knowledge acquired during the training course.

