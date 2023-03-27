– Approved the guidelines for the training offer of higher technical education and training courses in the dual system for the achievement of the IFTS certification. This was decided by the Regional Council, in the last session, on the proposal of the Councilor for Labour, Ada Lai.

“The IFTS courses – explains councilor Lai – not only allow young people to acquire targeted vocational training and skills that can be certified and used in the labor market, but also allow for the mobility and professional reconversion of adults, already entered into the world of work . At the end of the courses – adds the exponent of the executive Solinas – the IFTS higher technical certification is in fact issued, valid for the continuation of the training process in the Higher Technological Education (ITS) courses that complete the chain of education and training courses professional envisaged by the regional programming. The great opportunity – adds Lai – is precisely the recognition of skills at a European level. Furthermore, in order to broaden the audience of potential proponents and in the protection of the public interest, the Department of Labor has decided to expand the audience of proponents.”

In fact, the resolution provides that the minimum organizational standard, valid for the presentation and implementation of the IFTS courses, is made up of public and private bodies, associated with each other in temporary groupings, including accredited training agencies registered in the regional list , second cycle educational institutes operating in the regional territory, universities, public research bodies, businesses or business associations.

The public funding will be granted in favor of the lead entity of the temporary beneficiary grouping, which must be exclusively a body accredited with the regional system. Finally, the provision provides that public research bodies, through their departments or institutes, can be part of temporary groupings without the obligation to participate and that other associated subjects can also be part of them, provided they fall within the types identified by the organizational standard.