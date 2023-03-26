As of: 03/26/2023 6:16 p.m The joint nationwide warning strike by two unions slowed down public transport on Monday. In Hamburg, too, the industrial action by the trade unions ver.di and EVG has had significant consequences.

The day-long walkout by public sector employees will not only affect the airport and the railways. There are also effects in the port and on the road.

Hamburg Airport: All departures are cancelled

Due to the nationwide traffic strike, all 147 departures at Hamburg Airport were canceled on Monday. In addition, the airlines have already canceled 79 of the 152 planned landings, the airport announced on Sunday. Individual flights that were planned for Sunday after the start of the warning strike at 10 p.m. are also affected. The airport had originally expected around 35,000 passengers. Since the security check is closed during the strike, no passengers can get to the gates. Arrivals are still possible. However, delays and flight cancellations must be expected. The airport asked passengers to keep themselves informed about their flight status and to contact the airlines if necessary. After the warning strike, the airport expects high capacity utilization on Tuesday. Passengers should therefore plan a little more time.

Rail traffic massively affected

There are no long-distance trains on Monday, that’s for sure. Also in the regional and S-Bahn traffic of DB Regio, no trains will run from the start of the strike, according to a statement by Deutsche Bahn on Sunday. Whether individual connections could be started in regional traffic during the course of Monday afternoon depends on the course of the strike. On the regional lines such as Metronom and Nordbahn, passengers must also expect failures. In addition, the AKN lines are affected by the strike and do not run.

subways and buses

The Hamburger Hochbahn is already through with its strikes and collective bargaining – so the subways and buses are running, and the HADAG ferries are also leaving. In order to improve connections across the Elbe, MetroBus line 13 will be extended to the Elbbrücken stop. At the same time, line 154 to Harburg will be strengthened.

Elbe tunnel passable on Monday

Despite a planned strike at Autobahn GmbH, the Elbe tunnel should be passable on Monday, as a spokesman for NDR 90.3 said. According to a decision by the Hamburg State Labor Court on Sunday, there is an emergency service in the tunnel operations center, from which five other road tunnels in Hamburg are also controlled and monitored. As a result, the Elbe tunnel should Closure for the entire weekend due to construction work to be reopened to traffic on Monday morning from 5 a.m., with three lanes in each direction as before the closure.

Port restrictions

In the port, there is a risk of container ships coming to a standstill again. Ver.di has called on all employees at the Hamburg Port Authority (HPA) to stop working on Monday at 6 a.m. The strike in the port was originally supposed to start twelve hours earlier, but the start was postponed. Because the pilot shifters have been called to go on a warning strike again, large ships will again not be able to enter or leave the port of Hamburg. According to ver.di, an emergency service is being set up, which is available in the event of accidents. The HPA says that massive restrictions are expected, not only for the pilot transfer boats, but also for locks, bridges and in the old Elbe tunnel. There could also be delays in loading and unloading ships. From Wednesday to Friday there had already been a standstill in the port.

Third round of negotiations in the collective bargaining dispute begins

Parallel to the mega strike, the third round of negotiations for the public sector started in Potsdam. The tariffs apply to around 60,000 employees in Hamburg. However, the demands and offers of the collective bargaining parties are still far apart. The union is demanding 10.5 percent more wages, but at least 500 euros more per month, for around 2.5 million employees in the federal and local public services nationwide. The employer side has so far offered five percent more – in two steps – as well as one-off payments totaling 2,500 euros.

