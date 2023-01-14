The railway line between Ponte nelle Alpi and Longarone will be reactivated on Wednesday 18 January: announces it Trenitalia on its website. Longer times, however, for the stretch between Longarone and Calalzo: here travelers will have to wait until February 13 to be able to say goodbye to the replacement busestelevision.

Meanwhile Rfi is working on the line from Belluno to Calalzo to fix the problem that arose on the bridge between Ospitale and Perarolo. The criticality came to light on the morning of Tuesday 10 January. Around 1 pm, railway traffic was interrupted between the Longarone station and the Calalzo station. As if that weren’t enough, the following day a landslide fell between Ponte nelle Alpi and Longarone, forcing Trenitalia to close the entire line from Belluno to Calalzo. Replacement bus services were also activated immediately.

On Saturday 14 January the ride departing at 17.40 from Calalzo and directed to Venice will be replaced by the bus to Conegliano, from where the train will then leave for the lagoon. On Sunday, however, the bus departing from Calalzo at 17.58 directed to Vicenza will be replaced by the bus to Padua. On the other days of the week these two journeys are not foreseen: those who want to leave from Calalzo will take the train to Ponte nelle Alpi, from here the train will then leave for the Paduan or Venetian areas.