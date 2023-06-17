Trains. Part ‘Tutto bici’: on the regional fast between Emilia-Romagna

Bologna – You get on the train by bike, then get off and continue on the cycle path that connects Emilia-Romagna to Veneto and Trentino-Alto Adige.

It’s what you can do online Bologna-Verona-Trento-Bolzano-Brenner with the fast regionals.

The new car service ‘All Bike’ Of Trenitaliain fact, consists of a supplementary carriage where they can be transported 64 bikes per tripfor a total of 896 bike spaces per dayin addition to beyond 6,700 seats.

Already active from the first days of June to the end of the month ‘all bike’ will concern 20 trains (14 regional fast and 6 regional Verona-Bolzano) that circulate every day between Bologna, Verona and Trentino-Alto Adige.

“Being able to get on the train to Bologna, get off and then continue on your bike to discover the area, fully represents our concept of a slow and eco-friendly holiday – underlines the regional councilor for sustainable mobility, Andrew Corsini-. I therefore thank Trenitalia and the Veneto Region for this service which integrates two important forms of sustainable mobility such as the bike and the train, as well as being another opportunity for the development of tourism by train and cycle tourism”.

The bike supplement to the ticket price is 3.50 euros, can be used until 11.59 pm on the indicated day and allows you to make an unlimited number of journeys throughout the day.

Elisa Ravaglia