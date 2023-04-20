Home » Trains, the tender for the electrification of the Cagliari-Oristano line is underway. Councilor Moro: historic intervention for the Sardinian railway network
Trains, the tender for the electrification of the Cagliari-Oristano line is underway. Councilor Moro: historic intervention for the Sardinian railway network

by admin
Cagliari, 19 April 2023 – The tender for the electrification of the Cagliari-Oristano ordinary gauge railway line is underway. The intervention will make it possible to achieve for the first time the objective of traveling in Sardinia on electric traction trains. The implementing entity is Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI), the amount of the works based on the tender is 56 million euros. Letters of invitation to contractors registered in the RFI qualification system were sent on 18 April. The deadline for submitting bids is May 18th.

“The intervention has a historic significance – underlines the regional councilor for Transport – and starts overcoming one of the most important elements of the island’s infrastructural disadvantage, ie the absence of a single meter of electrified network. The service contract with Trenitalia provides for the supply of 12 hybrid trains, which can travel with electric traction and will allow for higher travel speeds, up to 160 km per hour, compared to the majority of vehicles currently in circulation, simultaneously ensuring better quality of the service offered to users and maximum respect for environmental sustainability”.

