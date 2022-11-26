(Fighting against New Crown Pneumonia) 11 new local cases of new crown cases in two counties of Zhangzhou, Fujian, trajectory announced

Chinanews.com, Zhangzhou, November 26 (Reporter Zhang Jinchuan) Pinghe County and Yunxiao County, Zhangzhou City, Fujian Province New Coronavirus Infected Pneumonia Prevention and Control Headquarters announced on the 26th that there were 4 new local confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia and 7 new cases. Notice to infected persons with symptoms.

According to reports from Pinghe County, the county detected 5 positive cases of the new coronavirus in the centralized isolation point on the 25th, of which 4 cases were close contacts of confirmed case 2 in the county on November 23, and 1 case was a close contact person who assisted in the investigation from other places. CDC review positive. The city-level expert group diagnosed 2 cases as confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia (mild), and 3 cases were asymptomatic infections. Up to now, Pinghe County has reported a total of 6 confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia (all mild cases) and 4 cases of asymptomatic infection.

The activity track of confirmed case 5 mainly involves: “Tianluopi” in Dajing Lake, Sanhe Village, No. 125 Xiadian, Penglin Village, Xiazhai Town, No. 166 Dacuowei, Tuanjie Village, Xiazhai Town, No. 34 Kelin, Tuanjie Village, Xiazhai Town, Xiahong No. 50, Penglin Village, Xiazhai Town, No. 36 Banshangyang, Houtang Village, Xiazhai Town, and No. 518 Xincheng, Jianshe Village, Xiazhai Town.

The activity trajectory of confirmed case 6 mainly involves: arriving at No. 26, Heping West Road, Xiaoxi Town from other places.

The activity trajectory of asymptomatic infected persons 2-4 mainly involves:

The trajectory of the asymptomatic infected person 2 mainly involves: Xiaopingwei, Xiazhai Town, No. 166, Dacuowei, Tuanjie Village, Xiazhai Town, and No. 76-77, Xiadian, Penglin Village, Xiazhai Town.

The activity trajectory of asymptomatic infected person 3 mainly involves: going to No. 229 Tuanjie Village, Xiazhai Town, “Tianluopi” in Dajing Lake, Sanhe Village, Xiazhai Town, No. 170 Pengxin Road, Penglin Village, Xiazhai Town, No. 148 Penglin Village, Xiaoxi Town No. 15 Beihuan Road, No. 160-1 Beida Road, Xiaoxi Town, No. 10 Dajing Lake, Sanhe Village, Xiazhai Town, nucleic acid sampling point of Xiazhai Health Center, and No. 205 Xiayang Road, Qunying Village, Xiazhai Town.

The trajectory of asymptomatic infection 4 mainly involves: No. 229 Tuanjie Village, Xiazhai Town, No. 14 Dacuowei, Sanhe Village, Xiazhai Town, No. 166 Dacuowei, Tuanjie Village, Xiazhai Town, and Banshangyang, Houtang Village, Xiazhai Town No. 36, No. 50 Xiahong, Penglin Village, Xiazhai Town, No. 82 Shangyang, Songxi Yanban, Houtang Village, Xiazhai Town, and self-driving to the Yangming Park sampling point in Xiaoxi Town.

According to the report of Yunxiao County, on the 26th, the county found 6 cases of people who were initially screened positive for the new coronavirus in the nucleic acid test of people entering Yunxiao from other provinces. After the review by the Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, they were positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed 2 confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia. Cases (all mild), 4 cases of asymptomatic infection.

The main activities of cases 1 to 2 and asymptomatic cases 1 to 4 are as follows:

Case 1, asymptomatic infected persons 1, 3, and 4 went to the rented room at No. 151 Swan Point, Shishan Village, Yunxiao Economic Development Zone; Case 2 and asymptomatic infected persons 2 (the two were husband and wife) went to Yunxiao Jiafu Hotel.

The common activity trajectories of cases 1 to 2 and asymptomatic infected persons 1 to 4 mainly involve: Pumei Town Baijia Wood Industry Company, Xueer Department Store (near Baijia Wood Industry Company), and nucleic acid sampling in Mashan Village, Yunxiao Economic Development Zone Dian, Jingtangkou Shopping Mall, Minmin Supermarket (Wubanqiao Store), Jianghui Road Vegetable Wholesale Store (No. 39-33) and Fruit Shop (No. 57-2), Lanzhou Ramen (Wubanqiao Store), Goat Fresh store (near Baijia Wood Industry Company), the convenient nucleic acid sampling point of the County Administrative Service Center, the Mingchuang Premium Store on Fuxing West Road, Muyuan Jewelry Store, and the Fuxing Road Father and Son Fashion Store. Petrochemical, Liuliufu Jewelry (Fuxing Store), Tianyi Telecom Store on Yunzhang Road, Koizumi Mobile Film Shop, Michelle Clothing Store, Dadong Shoes Store, Three Bears Children’s Clothing Store, Tangchao Second Store on Yunzhang Road, Tianzi Clothing Store, Spider King shoe store. (Finish)

