Tram accident in Dortmund: still traffic obstructions – Ruhr area – news

Tram accident in Dortmund: still traffic obstructions

Tram accident in Dortmund: still traffic obstructions

Warning barges on the corner of Münsterstrasse and Immermannstrasse are still reminders of the accident. The crossing has now been partially reopened, only the way over the above-ground tracks is still closed to vehicles.

The tram is now running regularly again, but does not stop at the “Klinikum Nord” stop. So passengers have to get off one stop sooner or later. The traffic lights at the intersection were also damaged in the accident. When this will work again is not yet foreseeable.

Two injured

A serious accident occurred in northern Dortmund city center on Thursday morning. Not far from the “Fredenbaum” stop, a tram collided with a truck. The tram derailed due to the force of the impact. The truck was pushed into another vehicle. Two people were slightly injured and taken to a hospital, nobody was seriously injured.

Crossing closed for several hours

The police, fire brigade and rescue service were on duty. The rescue work continued into the evening hours. One problem: the truck’s tanks were damaged in the violent impact, diesel leaked out and spilled onto the road. It first had to be removed by a specialist company. The truck and another vehicle had to be towed away.

