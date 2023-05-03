Tramacúa inmate asked President Gustavo Petro to be a peace manager

David Murcia Guzmán, who is serving a sentence in the La Tramacúa prison in Valledupar for the fraud of more than 200,000 families with the DMG ‘pyramid’requested this Tuesday, May 2, to be a peace manager to President Gustavo Petro.

The inmate asked the president of the Colombians, through a statement to public opinion, a hearing to explain the actions he has planned to help the more than 200 thousand families affected with DMG.

With this, “Murcia made itself available to the Government within the framework of Total Peace, under the same conditions as peace managers and spokespersons”, the document says.

“Murcia pointed out that cardholders consider that the sums of money and assets that have been delivered to them in the framework of the liquidation, in addition to being negligible, have been represented in small shares of assets that, instead of restoring or repairing, have generated problems of all kinds, including tax”, the statement points out.

In March, Cambio magazine interviewed the inmate, because he said he was tired of remaining silent. According to him, for years he remained silent because of intimidating messages that would have reached “La Tramacúa” to tell him that he better not speak, that it was better to leave things like that.

“They’ve always told me ‘keep quiet, don’t say anything, because if you say anything, they’re going to come after you, they’re going to persecute you, they’re going to continue persecuting you, they’re going to continue persecuting your family and they could even kill you. for saying that his human rights are being violated‘” Murcia told Cambio.