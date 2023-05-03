Trame Sonore, great chamber music lights up Mantova – Lombardia

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 03 MAY – Great chamber music is once again invading Mantua. The eleventh edition of Trame Sonore offers a rich calendar of appointments with prominent names on the international music scene, which from 31 May to 4 June will enliven all the art venues of the city. In five days, the event will offer 150 concerts, 350 chamber musicians, over 4,000 hours of music. Alfred Brendel, guest of honour; Alexander Lonquich, artist in residence, Martha Argerich, special guest and the Mantua Chamber Orchestra as soul and beating heart of the festival… around them will be many young musicians, Italian and foreign enthusiasts.



Scenario of the exhibitions the jewels of the Mantuan heritage, from Palazzo Ducale to Palazzo Te, Palazzo Castiglioni, Santa Barbara, Rotonda di San Lorenzo, to enter Palazzo D’Arco, Biblioteca Teresiana, Teatro Bibiena. Among the stars the violinist Barnabás Kelemen, the cellist Nicolas Altstaedt, the voices of Ljuba Bergamelli, Laura Catrani or Gemma Bertagnolli, the Hermes and Prometheus quartets, the Soloists of the NDR Elb Philharmonie, Marco Rizzi, Herbert Schuch, Maurizio Baglini, Jennifer Stumm, Andrea Lucchesini, Pablo Barragan, Roberto Prosseda, Silvia Chiesa, Lawrence Power, the young talents of the Mozarteum.



On June 2, the Mantua Chamber Orchestra will host the young Milanese conductor Michele Gamba on the podium for Mendelssohn’s Scottish symphony. Trame Sonore reconfirms the format of the short concert once again this year, looking at the new public and will offer insights entrusted to musicologists and popularizers. The real surprise is Martha Argerich, icon of world pianism, for the first time a guest of the Festival, she will perform between Palazzo Ducale and Teatro Bibiena on dates and repertoires that will only be revealed at the last minute. (HANDLE).

