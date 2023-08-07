Trans woman who died after being injected with silicone, will be buried in Manabí

And alleged evil Procedure of biopolymer injection took to the grave Luisa Lagos. The trans woman 33-year-old passed away Saturday night at the Gustavo Dominguez Hospitala las 19h00.

She arrived at that health home in a vehicle assisted by a friend, who found her at her home in very bad condition. The neighbors saw her throwing blood down the boca.

His brother Adrián Mafla indicated that Luisa I had decided to do this procedure by hand. “What we know is that she voluntarily became inject silicone and that was what affected him.

The doctor told us that this substance reached a artery that goes to the heart, causing a pre-infarction that left her unconscious. When she arrived at the hospital, she had a heart attack, she no longer resisted and she died, ”she declared the familiar.

The family says that Luisa he had previously undergone several operations on his transformation.

The first was in Guayaquil and did not have problemsbut the second left her with serious sequelae that affected her health for several months.

She was a woman who stood out for her bearing and pronounced curves that made her win several crowns in competitions. beauty sexually diverse.

“In the family we told her that this was fine, that she no longer wear anything, but she did not pay attention and wanted to inject herself,” she lamented.

Samples from the procedure were visible on his body. The corpse He had bruises on the inside of his legs, at the height of the thigh.

They maintain that it was another trans woman who injected him with the silicone at Louise’s house. “All of them are injected. It was irresponsible because to put that you have to take tests and it was not like that.

They await justice for the death of a trans woman

We hope that God is the one who does justice,” said another relative.

She is veiled at her home, in the 10 de Mayo neighborhood of the Gran Colombia cooperative, and will be buried in the cemetery of Carmenalong with his mother, who passed away a few months ago.

The family wants to fulfill the request of Luisawho had told them that when she died she wanted to be kept awake for three nights so that they could all arrive his friends.

She was part of the Collective GLBTI from Santo Domingo.

