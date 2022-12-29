





Transcript of the regular press conference of the Ministry of National Defense in December 2022

December 29, 2022

Released by: Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, Deputy Director of the Information Bureau of the Ministry of National Defense and Spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defense

On the afternoon of December 29, the Ministry of National Defense held a regular press conference. Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, deputy director of the Information Bureau of the Ministry of National Defense and spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defense, answered questions from reporters.

First, I post a message.

Since the successful conclusion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, 12 military academies including Army Engineering University, Naval Command Academy, and Air Force Military Medical University have served nearly 300 foreign troops from 43 countries including Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Benin, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The students introduced the main achievements and significance of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Relevant colleges and universities invite foreign military cadets to combine their study and life experience in China to see the world from China and see China from the world through seminars and exchanges, special counseling, book clubs, and keynote speeches. , Talking about their learning experiences and insights during their stay in China. Students from various countries congratulated the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on the complete success, expressed their appreciation and recognition for China‘s adherence to the path of peaceful development and the Chinese military’s firm maintenance of world peace, and are willing to be peace envoys of their countries who know China and are friends with China.

Reporter: At the beginning of this year, Chairman Xi issued a mobilization order to the whole army, emphasizing the need to pay close attention to changes in technology, war, and opponents, vigorously promote the coupling of combat training, vigorously promote systematic training, vigorously promote scientific and technological training, and comprehensively promote The military training is transformed and upgraded, so that you can train an elite army that can fight well. Please introduce the overall situation and characteristics of the military training work of the whole army this year.

Tan Kefei:In 2022, all levels of the military will resolutely implement the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and the Central Military Commission, focus on preparing for war, continue to strengthen the construction of military training conditions, tackle key tasks in the “14th Five-Year Plan”, and comprehensively promote the transformation and upgrading of military training.① The formation of the coupling pattern of combat training is accelerated.The integrated operation mechanism of combat and training has become more perfect, front-line troop training in military struggles has become the norm, the level of war preparation and deterrence has been continuously improved, and the ability to respond to real security threats at any time has been effectively enhanced.② The systematic training mode has been continuously deepened.The political nature, practicability, flexibility, and hierarchy of strategic training have been effectively improved. Joint training in theaters continues to follow the path of case-by-case testing. The training model for the training of services and arms to support joint integration into the system is more mature and perfect. The system’s joint combat capability and global combat capability have been further enhanced.③The quality and effect of scientific and technological training is more obvious.New concepts, new technologies and new means are widely used, base-based simulation and networked training have become the norm, the technological content of military training has been continuously improved, and military training methods that actively respond to changes in warfare and opponents with changes in technology have become more abundant.④Continuous improvement of training conditions.Vigorously promote the construction of the “14th Five-Year Plan” planning project, systematically promote the construction of training bases and simulated blue troops, and optimize the overall layout of training support to provide effective support for actual combat training.

On the afternoon of December 29, the Ministry of National Defense held a regular press conference. Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, deputy director of the Information Bureau of the Ministry of National Defense and spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defense, answered questions from reporters.

Reporter: According to reports, the whole army recently organized and carried out the “Constitution Publicity Week” with the theme of “studying, propagating and implementing the spirit of the 20th CPC National Congress, and promoting the full implementation of the Constitution”. Please provide further information.

Tan Kefei:December 4 this year is the ninth National Constitution Day, and it is also the 40th anniversary of the promulgation and implementation of the current Constitution of our country. The entire army resolutely implements the decision and deployment of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on “deeply carrying out publicity and education on the rule of law and strengthening the awareness of the rule of law among the whole people”, seizes the important opportunity of the “Constitution Publicity Week” activity, popularizes knowledge of the Constitution and laws, and improves the legal literacy of officers and soldiers. There are 3 main features:One is the focus of law popularization,Highlight the study and dissemination of Xi Jinping Thought on Strengthening the Army and Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law, implement the responsibility system of the Chairman of the Military Commission, publicize the far-reaching historical significance of the 40-year promulgation and implementation of the current Constitution, and publicize laws related to legally guaranteeing military operations, performing military duties according to law, and protecting military rights and interests according to law regulations.Second, in terms of popularizing the law,Adopting a combination of online and offline, relying on the strong army network and the “Learning Strong Army” APP and other online law popularization positions, promote 7 types of legal popularization products such as video animations, wall charts, posters, and brochures; make good use of regional military legal education bases and legal service stations , organized more than 110 members of the lecturer group of law popularization to send the law to the grassroots.The third is the effectiveness of law popularization,It not only explains legal knowledge, but also solves practical problems, promotes the integration of legal publicity and education into military governance, comprehensively uses legal aid, military-related rights protection, public interest litigation, etc. to properly handle legal disputes, and answers more than 1,500 legal consultations for officers and soldiers, improving the quality and efficiency of legal awareness.

Good laws and good governance make Anbang solid. All units of the army will thoroughly implement the strategy of governing the military according to the law, continue to do a good job in publicizing and educating the rule of law in the eighth five-year period, and more firmly and consciously promote comprehensive law-based and strict military governance, and accelerate the realization of the “three fundamental changes” in the way the military is governed , To provide a strong guarantee of the rule of law for the realization of the centenary goal of the army.

Reporter: President Xi Jinping recently went to Saudi Arabia to attend the first China-Arab States Summit and the first China-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit and pay a state visit to Saudi Arabia. During the period, President Xi proposed “eight joint actions” for China-Arab pragmatic cooperation, including joint actions for security and stability. How will the Chinese military strengthen defense and security cooperation with the armed forces of Arab countries?

Tan Kefei:The Chinese military and the armed forces of Arab countries are important forces for maintaining world peace and stability. In recent years, China-Arab military relations have developed rapidly and healthily. The two sides have sincerely cooperated and made progress hand in hand. The cooperation in high-level exchanges, exchanges between services and arms, joint exercises and training, equipment technology, personnel training and other fields has achieved fruitful cooperation, which has enhanced strategic mutual trust and deepened the strategic mutual trust. traditional friendship.

The Chinese military is willing to work with the militaries of Arab countries to earnestly implement the consensus reached at the China-Arab States Summit, jointly promote global security initiatives, continue to deepen practical exchanges and cooperation, serve the building of a China-Arab community with a shared future for the new era, and make new contributions to maintaining world peace and development. contribute.

Reporter: Recently, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and President Xi Jinping held talks with General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President Thongloun Thongloun. They emphasized that they should continue to consolidate the foundation of security, jointly maintain political security, and promote law enforcement security and defense cooperation. The joint statement issued by China and Laos pointed out that they should strengthen defense and security cooperation and jointly maintain regional peace and stability. Please further introduce the defense cooperation between the Chinese and Lao militaries.

Tan Kefei:China and Laos share the same mountains and rivers, and are good neighbors, good friends, good comrades, and good partners who trust each other. Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two parties and the two countries, the construction of the China-Laos community of shared future has continued to deepen and become solid. In recent years, the military relations between China and Laos have continued to deepen, and high-level interactions have been frequent. The two sides have achieved fruitful results in practical exchanges and cooperation in the fields of political work, joint exercises and training, medical services, personnel training, and border defense exchanges. State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe recently held talks with Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Zhamsamoun while attending the 9th ASEAN Defense Ministers Plus Meeting, exchanging in-depth views on issues of common concern.

Champa flowers are always blooming, and brotherhood is always there. The Chinese military is willing to work with Laos to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two parties and the two countries, strengthen exchanges and cooperation between the two militaries in various fields, support each other as always, and make new contributions to deepening the construction of a community with a shared future between China and Laos and promoting regional peace and stability.

Reporter: According to reports, the Fifth China-LAC High-Level Defense Forum was recently held via video link. Please provide further information on this event and China-Latin America defense cooperation.

Tan Kefei:From December 13th to 14th, the 5th China-LAC High-Level Defense Forum was successfully held in Beijing via video. State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe attended the meeting and delivered a keynote speech. More than 60 defense department and military leaders, senior representatives, experts and scholars from 24 Latin American and Caribbean countries attended the meeting and exchanged speeches on the theme of “peace and cooperation”. This activity mainly has the following characteristics:One is to enhance understanding and recognition.China introduced the main achievements and significance of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to all parties present, and enhanced Latin American and Caribbean countries’ understanding and recognition of China‘s road and China‘s philosophy. The two sides agreed that they should work together to implement global security initiatives and jointly maintain world and regional peace and security.Second, strategic mutual trust has been deepened.The forum included both high-level dialogues and academic exchanges, which further deepened the strategic communication between China and Latin America. Both sides expressed their willingness to jointly safeguard international fairness and justice and the security interests of developing countries.The third is to build a consensus on cooperation.During the forum, the two sides had in-depth exchanges and jointly studied and discussed new ideas and new measures for defense cooperation, adding new connotations to the building of a China-Latin America community with a shared future.

In recent years, under the joint leadership of Chinese and Latin American leaders, military exchanges and cooperation between China and Latin American and Caribbean countries have continued to develop. Useful explorations have been carried out. China is willing to continue to work together with the defense departments and militaries of Latin American and Caribbean countries to intensify strategic communication, deepen exchanges and cooperation, and promote the formation of a new pattern of China-Latin America defense cooperation that is all-round, multi-level and wide-ranging.

On the afternoon of December 29, the Ministry of National Defense held a regular press conference. Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, deputy director of the Information Bureau of the Ministry of National Defense and spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defense, answered questions from reporters.

Reporter: According to the “Liberation Army Daily” report, since the beginning of this year, the Chinese military has faithfully practiced the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind, insisted on fulfilling the international responsibilities of the military of a major country, actively carried out international military cooperation, and achieved fruitful results. Could the spokesperson please provide further information.

Tan Kefei:The year 2022 is of great significance in the history of the party and the country. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was successfully held, and a solid step has been taken in the new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. Over the past year, the Chinese military’s international military cooperation work has been guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly implemented Xi Jinping’s Thought on Strengthening the Army, thoroughly implemented Xi Jinping’s Thought on Diplomacy, deeply comprehended the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, and implemented the responsibility system of the Chairman of the Military Commission , closely around the party’s goal of strengthening the military in the new era, focus on preparing for and fighting wars, be brave in pioneering and innovating, and make positive contributions to safeguarding national sovereignty, security, and development interests, maintaining world peace and stability, and serving the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

The first is to serve the overall situation of politics and diplomacy.Since the beginning of this year, under the guidance of Chairman Xi’s diplomatic strategy of the heads of state, the leaders of the Central Military Commission have held meetings or video calls with the defense departments and military leaders of Russia, the United States, Cambodia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, etc., to promote the achievements of the heads of state’s diplomacy in the field of international military cooperation. ; Hold the reception for the 95th anniversary of the founding of the army, the second Ministerial Meeting of the China-Africa Peace and Security Forum, the fifth China-Latin America High-level Defense Forum, etc.; in the above activities, actively promote the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the global Major concepts such as security initiatives and a community with a shared future for mankind have enhanced foreign parties’ understanding and recognition of China‘s policy stance.

The second is to defend national sovereignty, dignity and core interests.In response to the provocative words and deeds of certain countries such as the United States on Taiwan, the South China Sea and other issues involving China‘s core interests and major concerns, while resolutely carrying out military operations to defend national sovereignty and security, make solemn representations, implement countermeasures and punishments, and promptly refute and clarify attitude position.

The third is to focus on the main responsibility and main business of preparing for war.Actively organize and participate in “Oriental-2022”, China-Russia joint air strategic cruise, “Maritime Joint-2022”, “Eagle Strike-2022”, “International Military Games-2022” and other Chinese and foreign joint exercises and training leagues, deepening the Mutual trust and cooperation with the armed forces of relevant countries have played a positive role in improving the level of actual combat training.

The fourth is to effectively maintain the overall strategic stability.Over the past year, Zhongshi has implemented global security initiatives, continued to deepen practical exchanges and cooperation between the Chinese and Russian militaries, and maintained strategic coordination between the two militaries at a high level; maintained the overall stability of Sino-US military relations, and urged the US to meet each other halfway to implement the consensus of the heads of state, unblock communication channels, Properly handle conflicts and differences, strengthen crisis management and control; maintain strategic communication between the defense departments and militaries of China and Europe; continue to deepen practical cooperation with neighboring countries in various fields, and play an active role in promoting the construction of a community with a shared future for neighboring countries; strengthen cooperation with developing countries in Africa, Latin America, and the South Pacific. National defense and security cooperation; actively carry out international arms control and implementation cooperation, resolutely safeguard national strategic interests, and maintain global strategic stability.

Fifth, deeply participate in global security governance.Actively participate in institutional meetings such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Defense Ministers’ Meeting, the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting Plus, and the China-ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Informal Meeting, send high-level military delegations to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue, and participate in multilateral dialogue and cooperation mechanisms such as the Moscow International Security Conference, The first “Common Vision” peacekeeping international forum, the Beijing Xiangshan Forum expert video conference, etc. were held to continuously enhance our military’s international discourse power and influence.

Sixth, serve to build a community with a shared future for mankind.The Navy’s “Peace Ark” hospital ship went to Indonesia to implement the “Harmonious Mission-2022” mission to provide medical services to the local people; the Air Force’s Y-20 aircraft went to Tonga, Afghanistan, Pakistan and other countries to perform humanitarian rescue missions; the Chinese military actively participated Peacekeeping, escort and other operations continue to provide public security products to the international community.

For peace, to the world. In the face of changes in the world, times, and history, the Chinese military will continue to be guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, focus on achieving the goal of the army’s centennial struggle as scheduled, expand and deepen foreign military relations, and strengthen practical exchanges cooperation to make new and greater contributions to maintaining world peace and promoting common development.

Reporter: According to reports, the US Secretary of Defense talked about the importance of resuming the dialogue mechanism between the two militaries during the talks between the US and Chinese defense ministers. The deputy assistant secretary of defense of the US Department of Defense recently participated in a US think tank seminar and said that China‘s suspension of the US-China military dialogue mechanism due to Pelosi’s treachery is not conducive to timely communication between the two militaries, dispelling doubts, and reducing miscalculations. what opinions do the Chinese have on this issue?

Tan Kefei:We have noticed relevant reports. Right and wrong cannot be confused. China‘s cancellation of the three military exchanges between China and the United States is a necessary countermeasure against the United States deliberately creating a major crisis and seriously undermining China‘s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The cause and effect are clear, and the United States is well aware of this. Recently, the U.S. has successively issued a number of negative policy documents and bills related to China, loudly agitating competition among major powers, exaggerating and hyping the so-called “China threat”, grossly interfering in China‘s internal affairs, and further undermining the foundation and atmosphere of communication between the two militaries.

It should be pointed out that China attaches great importance to the development of the relationship between the two militaries, and the working-level communication between the two militaries has not been interrupted. However, the U.S. cannot seek to fully resume dialogue and exchanges with China while continuously harming China‘s interests, let alone reverse the facts and shift the responsibility for canceling some exchanges between the two militaries to China. There is no reason for this in the world. If the US really wants to engage in positive and constructive dialogue and exchanges with China, it must show sincerity and take action, earnestly respect China‘s core interests and major concerns, and actively create conditions and create an atmosphere for the relationship between the two militaries to return to the right track.

Reporter: According to reports, the navies of China and Russia recently held the “Joint Sea-2022” joint military exercise. Please further introduce the relevant situation and main features of this exercise.

Tan Kefei: According to the annual military cooperation plan between China and Russia, the navies of the two countries held a joint military exercise code-named “Joint Sea-2022” in the waters east of Zhoushan to Taizhou from December 21 to 27. The two sides adopted the method of red-blue confrontation, and conducted drills centering on multiple subjects such as joint sealing and control, spot inspection and arrest, joint air defense, joint rescue, and joint anti-submarine. Times comprehensive strategic partnership. There are three main features:First, it reflects the close coordination between the navies of the two countries.The two sides dispatched surface ships, submarines, aviation forces and other arms, assembled at sea and went directly to the sea area of ​​the exercise to launch maritime operations, which shows that after 10 years of joint exercises, the Chinese and Russian navies have formed a complete set of ad hoc aircraft coordination methods and communication links. Standardize and organize mechanisms for joint training.The second is to reflect the responsibility of the navies of the two countries.The theme of the joint exercise is “Jointly Maintaining Maritime Security”. The participating forces of the two navies adopted a variety of military operations to jointly maintain the safety and smoothness of the maritime strategic channel. determination ability.The third is to reflect the professional confidence of the navies of the two countries.The sea area of ​​the joint exercise was affected by the cold wave and the weather and sea conditions were harsh. The fleets of the two sides withstood the test of strong winds and waves, overcame many difficulties, cooperated closely, completed the established subjects excellently, and demonstrated professional tactical quality and tenacious fighting style.

Reporter: According to reports, the Chinese Navy recently held a “Community of Maritime Destiny” International Naval Academy President Forum at the Naval Command Academy. Please provide further information about the forum.

Tan Kefei:From December 15th to 16th, the “Community of Maritime Destiny” International Naval Academy President Forum was held in Nanjing via video. The forum was held by the Naval Command Academy of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. The theme was “Towards a Community of Maritime Destiny: Educational Innovation and Open Cooperation of Naval Academies”. More than 50 representatives from China and 27 countries, as well as military attaches from relevant countries in China were invited to participate .

During the period, 29 Chinese and foreign colleges and universities conducted exchanges around the three topics of “function and positioning”, “tradition and innovation” and “exchange and cooperation”. The representatives at the meeting agreed that the important role of international naval academies’ exchanges and cooperation should be further emphasized and played, and the communication and interaction in the field of military education should be strengthened to create an exchange and cooperation platform for international naval academies of “co-consultation, joint construction, and sharing”. All parties emphasized that they should continue to promote practical cooperation among military academies of various countries, actively carry out international naval academic exchange activities, expand the level and scope of exchanges and communication, jointly explore new ideas and new measures for military personnel training, and promote the modernization of their national defense and armed forces. All parties expressed that in the face of the current complex and sensitive international situation, we should take the initiative in recognizing changes and responding to changes, build consensus in exchanges and cooperation, and work together in coping with challenges, so as to make new contributions to the realization of the beautiful vision of a “community with a shared future for the sea”. greater contribution.

Reporter: It is reported that the Chinese military recently sent personnel to participate in relevant meetings of the Anti-Terrorism Expert Group and the Peacekeeping Expert Group of the ASEAN Defense Ministers Plus Meeting. Please brief us on the relevant situation.

Tan Kefei:From December 6th to 7th, and from December 13th to 14th, representatives of the Chinese military participated in the regular meetings of the Anti-Terrorism Expert Group and the Peacekeeping Expert Group of the ASEAN Defense Ministers Plus Meeting via video. At the meeting, representatives of the Chinese military actively shared exchanges and participated in constructive interactions, achieving the goal of deepening mutual trust and promoting cooperation.

The Chinese military will continue to actively participate in practical cooperation at all levels and in various fields under the mechanism of ASEAN Defense Ministers Plus, implement global security initiatives with practical actions, and make unremitting efforts to maintain regional peace and stability.

Reporter: According to reports, the Army Service Academy recently held an international training seminar for military personnel. Please provide further information.

Tan Kefei:From December 8th to 9th, the International Military Personnel Training Seminar was successfully held at the Army Service Academy. Nearly 100 guest representatives from 17 countries gathered in the “cloud” to focus on the theme of “Challenges and Countermeasures for International Military Personnel Training in the New Era”. Carried out in-depth and extensive discussions and exchanges, achieved the expected goals of sharing experience, gathering wisdom, and promoting cooperation, formed a general consensus on coping with new challenges, building new platforms, and promoting new development, and proposed to build a training system, innovate management models, and expand international The constructive ideas and methods of dissemination are of positive significance for strengthening the bond of international military personnel training and improving the quality of international military personnel training in the new era.

On the afternoon of December 29, the Ministry of National Defense held a regular press conference. Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, deputy director of the Information Bureau of the Ministry of National Defense and spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defense, answered questions from reporters.

Reporter: According to reports, the commander of the US Space Command said a few days ago that China‘s continuous improvement of space capabilities threatens US space assets and poses a “looming challenge” to the US. Do you have any comments on this?

Tan Kefei:The U.S.’s argument that “as long as others’ strength increases, they pose a threat to itself” has no logic at all. The essence is to create excuses and shift responsibility for promoting the weaponization and battlefieldization of space and seeking “space hegemony”. China firmly opposes this practice of spreading the “China threat theory” in the space field.

The fact is that China has always adhered to the peaceful use of space, resolutely opposes the weaponization of space and an arms race in space, and actively promotes international cooperation in space. Not long ago, China announced that the Chinese space station will be open to all United Nations member states to build a “space home” for all mankind, which has been highly recognized by the international community. This is in stark contrast to the practice of certain countries that openly define space as a “combat domain”, establish a space command, establish a space force, vigorously develop and deploy offensive space weapons, and frequently conduct military offensive and defensive exercises and technological experiments. It is self-evident who is maintaining peace and promoting cooperation, and who is instigating competition and confrontation.

China urges the United States to review its negative actions in the space field, stop hyping up the “China threat theory”, stop exaggerating space confrontation, and actively participate in the international space arms control process. China is willing to work with all countries committed to the peaceful use of space to strengthen exchanges and deepen cooperation, promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind in the field of space, and make new and greater contributions to maintaining lasting peace and common security in space and promoting the progress of human civilization.

Reporter: According to reports, Japan has recently revised its security documents such as the National Security Strategy, National Defense Strategy, and Defense Force Preparedness Plan, positioning China as the “biggest strategic challenge so far”, and writing that Japan will have the power to attack enemy countries. The “counterattack capability” of the missile launch base, the expansion of defense expenses, the Taiwan issue, etc. Some analysts believe that this means that Japan will usher in a major change in its security policy after World War II. Do you have any comments on this?

Tan Kefei:The China-related content of the relevant Japanese document distorts facts and is full of prejudice. It deliberately exaggerates the so-called “China threat”, smears China‘s national defense and military building and normal military activities, grossly interferes in China‘s internal affairs, and creates tension in the region. China firmly opposes this.

Facts have proved that China is a partner and opportunity for the development of all countries in the world. The Chinese military is a staunch force for maintaining world peace. It has never challenged anyone, let alone threatened anyone. On the contrary, Japan has seriously violated the pacifist constitution and the “exclusive defense” policy in recent years. Taking advantage of the so-called “external threats”, it has greatly increased defense expenditures, strengthened military technology research and development in the fields of space, anti-missile, and hypersonic weapons, and deepened US-Japan military cooperation. , Seeking to develop the so-called “counterattack capability”, clamoring for “nuclear sharing” with the United States, and setting up a targeted “small circle” behind other countries have become real “challenges” for regional peace, security and stability.

Taiwan is China‘s Taiwan, and the Taiwan issue is purely China‘s internal affairs. Japan launched a war of aggression against China back then, which brought great disasters to the Chinese people, including Taiwan compatriots, and the painful memory is still there today. Japan clearly stated in the four political documents between China and Japan that it recognizes the government of the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal government of China and fully understands and respects the Chinese government’s position that “Taiwan is an inalienable part of the territory of the People’s Republic of China”. There is no room for the Japanese side to comment on the Taiwan issue. What the Japanese side should do is to keep history in mind, reflect on its guilt, keep its promises, and be cautious in its words and deeds.

Next year will be the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Sino-Japanese Treaty of Peace and Friendship. Looking back at history, only when Japan adheres to peaceful development and earnestly respects the security concerns of other countries can it gain the trust of its Asian neighbors and the international community. We urge the Japanese side to earnestly learn from the lessons of history, refrain from wading into troubled waters for personal gain on the Taiwan issue, refrain from following the old path of beggar-thy-neighbor and enemy-neighbor, and do more things that are conducive to maintaining regional peace and stability.

Reporter: According to reports, the head of Taiwan’s foreign affairs department recently said that the “military threat” from the Chinese mainland has reached an “unprecedented level of severity”. They will find another excuse to practice attacking Taiwan. Do you have any comments on this?

Tan Kefei:The military actions of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army are aimed at “Taiwan independence” separatist activities and interference by external forces, with the purpose of safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity. Wherever there are countless acts of forgetting the ancestors and splitting the country, there will be military operations by the People’s Liberation Army. Instead of trying to count the frequency of the PLA’s dispatch of military planes, the DPP authorities should face up to history and reality, see clearly the general trend of reunification and the support of the people, and reflect on its self-respect, using force to seek “independence”, and constantly provoking cross-strait confrontation and destruction. Wrong words and deeds in cross-strait relations.

It has always been the sacred duty of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army to safeguard national sovereignty and contain “Taiwan independence” separatism. The PLA always keeps its mission in mind, continues to train and prepare for war, resolutely smashes any form of “Taiwan independence” separatist activities and external interference attempts, and resolutely defends national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On the afternoon of December 29, the Ministry of National Defense held a regular press conference. Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, deputy director of the Information Bureau of the Ministry of National Defense and spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defense, answered questions from reporters.

Tan Kefei:2023 is coming, here I would like to extend New Year greetings to everyone in advance! Thank you for your concern and attention to the cause of national defense and army building over the past year, and thank you for your trust and support in the press release work of the Ministry of National Defense!

Looking back in 2022, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was successfully held, and strategic deployment was made to achieve the goal of the 100-year struggle for the founding of the army and create a new situation in the modernization of national defense and the army; Constantly improve; actively participate in international peacekeeping, maritime escort, humanitarian rescue and other operations, contribute to serving and building a community with a shared future for mankind, and demonstrate the “warm strength” of the military of a responsible major country.

Over the past year, the Information Bureau of the Ministry of National Defense has released important information, clarified policy positions, responded to media inquiries through regular press conferences, spokesperson talks, and Q&A, and has comprehensively, timely and accurately conveyed the voice of the Chinese military. As the spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defense, as the “messenger” who conveys the voice of the Chinese military, I am well aware of the great responsibility of the post, and I feel very honored because of the mission of the country to speak out for the military. But this is by no means a one-man show with feather fans and scarves. The strong army behind us is our source of strength. At this moment, our comrades-in-arms are sticking to their respective combat positions as always. They cross the mountains, watch the stars and the sea, and miss their relatives far away. They will also encounter the harsh winter and face the test of life and death. Frost and sword, just laugh it off. Because they, like me, always believe that as long as they have military uniforms and steel guns in their hands, they will wait for the call of duty; because there are thousands of miles of rivers, mountains and seas, and nowhere is a hometown. Today, I would like to invite everyone to listen to their voices.

2023 is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The People’s Army will continue to work hard and move forward courageously, strive to achieve the goal of the army’s centennial struggle, and accelerate the building of the People’s Army into a world-class army. Win greater victories and glory on the new journey!



