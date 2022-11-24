





Transcript of the regular press conference of the Ministry of National Defense in November 2022

November 24, 2022

Released by: Senior Colonel Wu Qian, Director of the Information Bureau of the Ministry of National Defense and Spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defense





On the afternoon of November 24, the Ministry of National Defense held a regular press conference. Senior Colonel Wu Qian, director of the Information Bureau of the Ministry of National Defense and spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defense, answered questions from reporters.Photo by Lu Zhe

First, I post five messages.

first message.

The 2022 Beijing Xiangshan Forum expert video conference will be held at the Academy of Military Sciences from December 1st to 2nd. The purpose of the meeting is to focus on international security hotspot issues, have frank dialogues and exchanges, share insights, build consensus on cooperation, explore new ideas and contribute new wisdom to jointly address global security challenges and promote peaceful development. The theme of the meeting is “Advancing Global Security Initiatives and Jointly Maintaining Peaceful Development”, and there are six topics under it, namely: Asia-Pacific security, stability and peaceful development, the impact of regional conflicts on global security, changes in the form of war and the interests of major powers. Seek to share the dividends of scientific and technological development under the conditions of global security responsibility, changes in the geopolitical pattern and the protection of the interests of developing countries, and globalization. Up to now, more than 40 Chinese and foreign experts and scholars from 14 countries and 1 international organization have confirmed their participation.

Affected by the new crown pneumonia epidemic, the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum continued to be postponed this year.

second message.

The International Military Personnel Training Seminar will be held at the Army Service Academy on December 8-9. With the theme of “Challenges and Countermeasures for International Military Personnel Training in the New Era”, the seminar was organized online. Representatives from the armed forces of more than 10 countries, including Bangladesh, Myanmar, Pakistan, Congo (Brazzaville), Gabon, and Tanzania, participated in the seminar. More than 20 Chinese military academies (institutions) including universities sent representatives to the meeting. Mainly focus on training system construction, management model innovation, international communication and other special seminars, study the difficulties and challenges of international military personnel training under the epidemic environment, share beneficial experience in international military personnel training, deeply explore the development direction of international military personnel training, and improve international military personnel training. The quality and efficiency of personnel training will provide talent support for serving and building a community with a shared future for mankind.

third message.

According to the relevant agreement between the Chinese and Vietnamese militaries, the Southern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army and the Vietnamese People’s Army Navy will organize the 33rd Sino-Vietnamese joint patrol in the Beibu Gulf from November 24 to 25. The joint patrol is a routine friendly exchange between the Chinese and Vietnamese militaries. It aims to carry forward the traditional friendship of good-neighborliness and friendship between the two countries, jointly maintain the security and stability of the Beibu Gulf, and promote the healthy and stable development of the relationship between the Chinese and Vietnamese militaries.

Fourth message.

As agreed by China and Laos, the two militaries will hold the third border defense friendship exchange in the border area at the end of November. The purpose of this event is to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two parties, the two countries and the two armies, promote the in-depth development of the traditional friendship between the two sides, strengthen the strategic mutual trust and border defense cooperation between the two militaries, and jointly maintain peace and stability in the border areas.

Fifth message.

On November 22, the Chinese and Argentine militaries held a video conference on military medical exchanges. Leaders of the health departments of the two sides and experts in related fields such as disease control and medical support participated in the conference. The Chinese experts also focused on the research and development and application of the new crown vaccine in our army. The two sides agreed to take this exchange as an opportunity to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation in the medical field between the two militaries, and make positive contributions to serving and building a community of human health.

Reporter: During his recent inspection of the Central Military Commission’s Joint Operations Command Center, President Xi stressed that the entire military must focus on fighting and work hard on fighting, so as to accelerate the improvement of its ability to win and effectively fulfill the missions and tasks of our military in the new era. What measures will the army take to comprehensively strengthen its training and preparations?

Wu Qian:On November 8, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, Chairman of the Central Military Commission, and Commander-in-Chief of the Central Military Commission, inspected the Central Military Commission’s Joint Operations Command Center, indicating that the new Central Military Commission will implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and comprehensively strengthen military training and preparations. Clear attitude. The important speech delivered by Chairman Xi during his inspection profoundly clarified a series of major issues with fundamental direction and overall situation in accelerating the improvement of winning capabilities and effectively fulfilling the missions and tasks of our military in the new era, highlighting the uniqueness of the Central Military Commission’s Joint Operations Command Center The role of status will further unify the thoughts and actions of the whole army with the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, inspire and inspire the officers and soldiers to work hard and move forward bravely, strive to achieve the goal of the army’s centenary struggle, and embark on a new journey in the new era. to win greater victories and glory.

The world is not peaceful, and peace needs to be defended. At present, the world‘s major changes unseen in a century are accelerating, the instability and uncertainty of my country’s security situation are increasing, and the military struggle tasks are arduous and onerous. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China clearly stated that comprehensively strengthen military training and preparations to improve the people’s army’s ability to win. This is the strategic requirement put forward by our party to grasp the development and changes of the times and trends, according to the mission and tasks of the people’s army in the new era, and focus on realizing the goal of the army’s one-hundred-year struggle as scheduled.One isAdhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly implement Xi Jinping Thought on Strengthening the Army, thoroughly implement the military strategic policy for the new era, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses” and strengthen the “four Self-confidence” and “two safeguards”, implement the responsibility system of the chairman of the Military Commission, and ensure absolute loyalty, absolute purity, and absolute reliability.two isResearch and master the characteristics and laws of information-based and intelligent warfare, innovate military strategic guidance, and develop strategies and tactics for people’s war.three isCreate a strong strategic deterrent force system, increase the proportion of new domain and new quality combat forces, accelerate the development of unmanned intelligent combat forces, and coordinate the construction and application of network information systems.Four isOptimize the command system for joint operations, and promote reconnaissance and early warning, joint strikes, battlefield support, and comprehensive support systems and capacity building.Five isIn-depth promotion of actual combat-oriented military training, deepening joint training, confrontation training, and scientific and technological training, strengthening the normal and diversified use of military forces, conducting military struggles firmly and flexibly, and improving the ability to prepare for war as soon as possible.





On the afternoon of November 24, the Ministry of National Defense held a regular press conference.

Reporter: Recently, the Central Military Commission issued the “Opinions on Conscientiously Studying, Propagating and Implementing the Spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.” Please further introduce the implementation of study and propaganda in the whole army.

Wu Qian:In accordance with the deployment requirements of the Party Central Committee and the Central Military Commission, the whole army puts the focus and effort of studying, propagating and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on realizing the goal of the army’s 100-year struggle. , “strengthening ideological leadership, strengthening responsibility, and strengthening work implementation” requirements, careful planning and organization, and a rapid upsurge. On November 4, the first report meeting of the entire army to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was held in Beijing. After the meeting, 14 experts from the propaganda team were divided into 7 groups and went to the whole army to make 34 lectures, focusing on the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The theme and main achievements, the work of the past five years and the great changes in the new era in the past ten years, opening up a new realm of the Sinicization of Marxism and modernization, and comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, etc., carry out the spirit of the 20th CPC National Congress. Comprehensive interpretation and in-depth interpretation will promote the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to enter the grassroots and into the officers and soldiers. Organize the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and leading cadres, college experts, and political teachers at all levels to set up preaching teams, go deep into grassroots troops to carry out diversified, focused, and interactive preaching activities, and the majority of officers and soldiers carry out various forms of study and discussion, focusing on The important thoughts, important viewpoints, major strategies, and major measures of the party’s important ideas, important ideas, major strategies, and major measures are discussed and understood, which further deepens the understanding and grasp of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Studying, propagating and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is the primary political task of the whole Party, the whole country and the whole army at present and in the future. The next step will be to rely on the National Defense University to hold a special seminar for senior cadres of the whole army to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, organize relevant theoretical research forces of the military, and write and launch a series of theoretical articles on the interpretation and interpretation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The officers and soldiers of the whole army resolutely implemented a series of important instructions made by Chairman Xi on the military’s study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, deeply comprehended the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, and effectively unified their thinking and actions into the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Come up, step by step, put the major decisions and deployments made at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China into action and see results, and contribute to the realization of the goal of the army’s 100-year struggle as scheduled and speed up the building of the people’s army into a world-class army.

Reporter: Please tell us about the Chinese military’s promotion of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Wu Qian:After the successful conclusion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese military actively promoted the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Through platforms such as the ASEAN Defense Ministers Plus Meeting and the China-Africa Peace and Security Forum series of activities, we will focus on promoting our policy concepts such as implementing global security initiatives, promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, and maintaining world peace and stability; organized and planned cooperation with Russia and Laos Military attaches stationed in China from 19 countries including Pakistan, Hungary, South Africa, and Mexico held discussions and exchange activities to actively promote the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and organized military attaches stationed in China from 19 countries including Pakistan, Egypt, and Israel to observe the 14th China Aviation Exhibitions and visits to relevant troops in the southern theater to experience the practical achievements of strengthening the army in the new era.

Relevant national defense departments and military leaders, foreign military attaches in China, etc. warmly congratulate the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on the complete success, highly appreciate China‘s great achievements in the new era in the past ten years, and speak highly of China‘s positive contributions to maintaining world peace and development, I wish the Chinese military can achieve its centenary goal as scheduled.

Reporter: Not long ago, President Xi Jinping emphasized in a meeting with visiting General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong that China and Vietnam should maintain high-level communication and strategic dialogue between the two militaries. What are the new arrangements for military exchanges and cooperation between the two sides?

Wu Qian:China and Vietnam are good neighbors and friends who are linked by mountains and rivers and depend on each other as lips and teeth. They are good comrades and good partners who share the same destiny and share the same destiny. In recent years, under the strategic leadership of the leaders of the two parties and countries, the high-level interactions between the two militaries of China and Vietnam have been frequent, mechanism building has been promoted in an orderly manner, anti-epidemic cooperation has been carried out smoothly, and practical cooperation such as joint patrols has made positive progress. The partnership is constantly enriched with new connotations. On November 21, State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe held talks with Vietnamese Defense Minister Phan Van Giang while attending the ASEAN Defense Ministers Plus Meeting in Cambodia, exchanging in-depth views on issues of common concern such as the relationship between the two countries and the two militaries, international and regional situations, etc. .

Under the new situation, we are willing to work with the Vietnamese side to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two parties and the two countries, continue to maintain high-level communication and strategic dialogue; deepen border and coastal defense exchanges and cooperation, and improve relevant mechanism construction; actively carry out political work, joint exercises and training Exchanges and cooperation in the fields of education, colleges, think tanks, and personnel training have made positive contributions to maintaining international and regional peace and stability.

Reporter: The Prime Minister of Pakistan visited China in early November. China and Pakistan issued a joint statement saying that stronger China-Pakistan strategic defense and security cooperation is an important factor for peace and stability in the region. What are the new arrangements for exchanges and cooperation between the Chinese and Pakistani militaries?

Wu Qian:China and Pakistan are good friends, good partners and good brothers. Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, the two countries have always supported each other and forged ahead, demonstrating the “hardcore” friendship between China and Pakistan.

The relationship between the Chinese and Pakistani militaries is an important pillar of the relationship between the two countries. In recent years, the two sides have continuously strengthened strategic coordination, deepened practical cooperation in various fields, enhanced the ability to jointly deal with various risks and challenges, and resolutely maintained regional peace and stability. We are willing to work with Pakistan to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges and mutual visits between the two militaries, deepen cooperation in military training, joint exercises, military technology and other fields, and continue to promote bilateral practical cooperation in various fields to a new level. Inject new impetus into the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries and contribute new strength to maintaining regional peace and stability.

Reporter: According to reports, President Xi recently met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and China and Japan reached a five-point consensus, which mentioned “opening the direct line of the defense department’s sea and air liaison mechanism as soon as possible.” Please brief us on the progress.

Wu Qian:Since its establishment in 2018, the maritime and air liaison mechanism between the defense departments of China and Japan has been operating well on the whole and has played a positive role in maintaining peace and stability in the East China Sea. At present, after several rounds of consultations between the defense departments of the two countries, positive progress has been made on the direct telephone connection of the sea-air liaison mechanism, and the construction is expected to start as soon as possible.

Reporter: Recently, the Second China-Africa Peace and Security Forum Senior Officials Meeting and a special video conference on military medicine were held. Please further introduce the relevant situation and China-Africa peace and security cooperation in recent years.

Wu Qian:In July this year, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the second China-Africa Peace and Security Forum, pointing out the way forward for China-Africa peace and security cooperation. In recent years, under the strategic guidance of Chinese and African leaders, exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and African militaries have developed steadily in areas such as high-level exchanges, joint exercises, equipment technology, personnel training, and military medical services.

On November 14, the Second China-Africa Peace and Security Forum Military Medicine Special Video Conference was held in Beijing. Representatives and medical experts from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army and the military health departments of 21 African countries attended the meeting. All parties exchanged and discussed the role of the military in responding to public health emergencies, and agreed to strengthen China-Africa military medical cooperation and jointly respond to challenges in the field of public health. On November 17, the Second China-Africa Peace and Security Forum Senior Officials Meeting was held in Beijing via video. Defense officials from China and 16 African countries attended the meeting. Carry out global security initiatives and build a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era.

Standing at a new historical starting point, China is willing to work with the militaries of African countries to intensify strategic communication, expand professional exchanges, and promote greater development of China-Africa peace and security cooperation.

Reporter: According to a report by the American “Diplomat” magazine, the Chinese Navy hospital ship “Peace Ark” made a friendly visit to Indonesia this month, indicating that the relevant cooperation between the two countries is expected to continue to deepen in the next few years. Please provide further information on the hospital ship’s visit to Indonesia.

Wu Qian:From November 10th to 18th, the hospital ship “Peace Ark” of the Chinese Navy carried out the “Harmonious Mission-2022” mission, went to Jakarta, Indonesia for a friendly visit and provided medical services. This is a concrete practice of following up and implementing the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, and it is also the 10th overseas mission of the “Peace Ark”. During the stay in Indonesia, the wharf outpatient clinic and on-board treatment were operated simultaneously, high-tech and traditional Chinese medicine were integrated and used, domestic and foreign consultations were conducted at the same frequency, 13,488 local patients were served, and 37 cases of surgery were performed, which was widely praised by Indonesian people and overseas Chinese. During the period, the ships of the two sides also carried out joint maritime exercises and training, and exchanges and discussions were extensive and in-depth.

In addition, I would like to share with you a story about a peaceful baby. The patients of the hospital ship “Peace Ark” are mainly local people, including Chinese and overseas Chinese working and living abroad. During this visit, a young couple sent by a state-owned enterprise to work in Indonesia decided to give birth on a hospital ship. The medical staff provided professional, meticulous and considerate services to the pregnant women. The pregnant women gave birth smoothly, and the mother and child were safe. The child’s parents chose the child’s nickname as “Ark”, hoping to use the name to commemorate this precious experience. This baby is the seventh Peace baby born on the “Peace Ark” hospital ship. They come from China, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Sierra Leone and other countries, and come from the world family we share. The little baby shows great feelings. The Chinese Navy will deeply practice the great concept of a community with a shared future for mankind, and sow the “seeds” of peace to every corner of the world.





The baby’s family took a group photo with the doctor.Photo by Pu Haiyang





On the morning of November 17, the seventh “Peace Baby” was discharged from the hospital.Photo by Sun Fei

Reporter: Not long ago, the 14th China Air Show ended successfully, and the excellent performance of the People’s Air Force attracted public attention. Please further introduce the development achievements of the Air Force in the new era.

Wu Qian:From November 8th to 13th, the 14th China Air Show was held in Zhuhai, Guangdong. The “20” families such as the J-20, Yun-20, and Yunyou-20 were collectively unveiled. Combat types such as ground, unmanned, delivery, airborne, and air defense participated in the airshow systematically. The air force’s participation in the exhibition showed many highlights, which are concentrated in four “firsts”: first, the J-20 landed in Zhuhai for the first time after its flight demonstration; -2 UAV flight demonstration for the first time, the fourth is the first air traffic control exhibition hall and so on. The air show fully demonstrated the great achievements of the People’s Air Force in the new era, and concentrated on presenting the Air Force’s new attitude of studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and striving to achieve the centenary goal of the army.

The Chinese Air Force is willing to work with its counterparts around the world to exchange experience, explore the future, advocate the concept of peace, and oppose bullying with an open and innovative attitude, so as to write a more exciting chapter for jointly safeguarding world peace.

Reporter: According to reports, the Chinese Navy sent a delegation to Japan in early November to attend the 18th annual meeting of the Western Pacific Naval Forum. I would like the spokesperson to brief you on the relevant situation.

Wu Qian:From November 5th to 9th, the Chinese Navy sent a delegation to Yokohama, Japan to participate in the 18th Annual Meeting of the Western Pacific Naval Forum. During the event, the delegation made a speech titled “Practice Global Security Initiatives, Maintain Peace and Stability in the Asia-Pacific”, and introduced to the participants the main achievements and significance of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese Navy’s implementation of global security initiatives, safeguarding world and regional The vivid practice of peace and stability, and the relevant situation of the 19th annual meeting of the forum held by the Chinese navy in Qingdao in 2024. In the next step, the Chinese navy will continue to deepen communication, mutual trust and cooperation with navies around the world, actively make preparations for the 19th annual meeting of the forum, and make greater contributions to serving the building of a community of shared future for the sea.





Senior Colonel Wu Qian, director of the Information Bureau of the Ministry of National Defense and spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defense, answered questions from reporters.

Reporter: According to reports, the “US-China Economic and Security Review Commission” under the US Congress recently released an annual report, recommending to evaluate ways to strengthen Taiwan’s defense and enhance the US’s ability to deny the mainland from attacking Taiwan. Do you have any comments on this?

Wu Qian:China firmly opposes US-Taiwan military ties and US arms sales to Taiwan. On November 14, when the heads of state of China and the United States met, US President Biden reiterated that he does not support “Taiwan independence”, nor does he support “two Chinas” or “one China, one Taiwan”, and has no intention of conflicting with China. We hope that the U.S. side can earnestly implement this policy statement and abide by the one-China principle and the provisions of the three Sino-U.S. joint communiqués, so as not to further damage the common interests of China and the U.S.

What needs to be emphasized is that Taiwan belongs to China and is a sacred and inalienable part of China‘s territory. Any attempt to strengthen US-Taiwan military ties is a wrong act of interfering in China‘s internal affairs and violating US commitments. Any attempt to contain China by arming Taiwan is nothing but a dream, and it is doomed to fail in front of the Great Wall of Steel of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. blood flow.

Reporter: According to foreign media reports, China, the US and Russia recently participated in a cyber security exercise for the first time. Please brief us on China‘s participation in the performance.

Wu Qian:From November 16th to 17th, the 9th meeting of the Cyber ​​Security Expert Group of the ASEAN Defense Ministers Plus Meeting was held via video. The Chinese military sent representatives to participate in the meeting.

Representatives of the Chinese military participated in a network security simulation exercise aimed at jointly responding to network security threats, and discussed and exchanged issues with participating parties on issues such as network security and regional cooperation, and advocated that all parties actively maintain peace, security and peace in cyberspace. stability, and jointly promote the building of a community with a shared future in cyberspace.

Cyber ​​security is a global challenge and a serious security threat facing China. We are willing to continue to deepen exchanges and cooperation with all parties to promote regional cooperation and common development.





On the afternoon of November 24, the Ministry of National Defense held a regular press conference. Senior Colonel Wu Qian, director of the Information Bureau of the Ministry of National Defense and spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defense, answered questions from reporters.Photo by Lu Zhe

Reporter: The person in charge of Taiwan’s defense department said recently that if a war broke out between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, it will definitely be fought to the end and there is absolutely a chance of winning. It is also reported that a video of the PLA Xiamen ship and the Taiwanese Magong ship has attracted attention on the Internet. In the video, Taiwan’s Magong ship shouted unreasonably, and the Xiamen ship responded domineeringly: Your so-called 24 nautical mile line does not exist. Do you have any comments on this?

Wu Qian:Regarding the Xiamen ship’s response, I would like to give them a thumbs up. This line and that line drawn by Taiwan unilaterally are illegal and invalid, and cannot change the fact that Taiwan belongs to China, let alone stop the progress of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army in defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

As for the clamor of some people in the Democratic Progressive Party authorities, I want to tell them that if someone dares to separate Taiwan from China, the People’s Liberation Army will take action decisively and hit them head-on.



