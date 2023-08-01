Home » Transfer: a new club for Gnama Akate!
Transfer: a new club for Gnama Akate!

by admin
Togolese international midfielder Gnama Akate rebounds with a core in another club in Iraq. He signs to Lover Bagdad.

The former captain of As Togoport, Gnama Akate has again found a club in the Iraqi 1st league. He got involved with Lover Bagdad. The information was made official on one of its social networks this Tuesday, August 1, 2023. “Happy to announce that I have signed a new contract at Amant Bagdad Sporting Club” can we read.

Details of his new contract were not disclosed. But one thing is certain, Gnama Akate is at his 3rd club in Iraq in just over a year. He previously played at Al Naft Baghdad and recently at Al Hudood.

