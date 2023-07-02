Home » Transfer: Alaixys Romao signs with Athens Kallithea Fc
News

Transfer: Alaixys Romao signs with Athens Kallithea Fc

by admin
Transfer: Alaixys Romao signs with Athens Kallithea Fc

Stop everything, Jacques Alaixys Romao has not hung up his crampons! The Togolese international leaves Ionikos FC and joins Athens Kallithea Fc.

The more the days pass, the more Alaixys Romao continues to amaze his Fans who will be able to follow him for another minimum season. At the end of his contract at Ionikos FC in the Greek first division, the Togolese bounced back a few hours later to a new club. He signed up with Athens Kallithea Fc in Greek D2 for one season until June 30, 2024.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

At 39, Alaixys Romao is still changing tunes and will continue at the top level. Last season at Ionikos FC, the Togolese international played 32 games in all competitions for 2 goals scored.

See also  Foglizzo, more than 250 round bales on fire: the firefighters put out the fire

You may also like

Two dead, 28 injured in the shooting in...

Flights from Camagüey Airport to Latin America and...

Gasoline price rises in Colombia another $600 this...

Ukraine live blog: ++ Selenskyj confirms liberation of...

Authorities seized half a ton of cocaine hydrochloride...

In love with a chatbot – ZDFmediathek

Refugees in the Netherlands will lose their education...

These are the concentration points of the Pride...

Violation of Dayton Accords – Bosnia representative overturns...

84 migrants rescued off Çanakkale Ayvacık – Current...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy