Transfer: Alaixys Romao signs with Athens Kallithea Fc

Stop everything, Jacques Alaixys Romao has not hung up his crampons! The Togolese international leaves Ionikos FC and joins Athens Kallithea Fc.

The more the days pass, the more Alaixys Romao continues to amaze his Fans who will be able to follow him for another minimum season. At the end of his contract at Ionikos FC in the Greek first division, the Togolese bounced back a few hours later to a new club. He signed up with Athens Kallithea Fc in Greek D2 for one season until June 30, 2024.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

At 39, Alaixys Romao is still changing tunes and will continue at the top level. Last season at Ionikos FC, the Togolese international played 32 games in all competitions for 2 goals scored.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

