Transfer: Amatchoutchoui Kangnivi to Moroccan pro Botola

Togolese international defender Amatchoutchoui Kangnivi returned to the high level after a season at ASKO de Kara. He officially signed up with Mas Fez.

At the start of the season, the transfer window has not yet closed in Moroccan pro Botola. The Mas de Fez continues to strengthen. He has just signed Togolese international defender Amatchoutchoui Kangnivi. The information was made official by the Moroccan club on its social networks.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

The details of the transfer of the former resident of Gbohloe-su or of FC Nouadhibou in Mauritania have not been revealed. But according to indiscretions, he would have signed a 2-year contract with Mas de Fez.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

