Home » Transfer: Amatchoutchoui Kangnivi to Moroccan pro Botola
News

Transfer: Amatchoutchoui Kangnivi to Moroccan pro Botola

by admin
Transfer: Amatchoutchoui Kangnivi to Moroccan pro Botola

Togolese international defender Amatchoutchoui Kangnivi returned to the high level after a season at ASKO de Kara. He officially signed up with Mas Fez.

At the start of the season, the transfer window has not yet closed in Moroccan pro Botola. The Mas de Fez continues to strengthen. He has just signed Togolese international defender Amatchoutchoui Kangnivi. The information was made official by the Moroccan club on its social networks.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

The details of the transfer of the former resident of Gbohloe-su or of FC Nouadhibou in Mauritania have not been revealed. But according to indiscretions, he would have signed a 2-year contract with Mas de Fez.

See also  The 10th Party Congress of Hebei Province holds a preparatory meeting, Wang Dongfeng presided over the meeting | Hebei Province | Wang Dongfeng | Party Congress_Sina News

You may also like

Hurricane Lee’s Intensifying Threat: Rip Currents and Dangerous...

Sara López won her eighth Archery World Cup

The Causes and Solutions for 503 Service Unavailable...

Harvard study: Almost two thirds of all coral...

the OTM calls for restraint – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable...

Vietnam’s Secret Arms Deal with Russia Jeopardizes Its...

To prison for sexually abusing a Spanish woman...

China-Mongolia Expo: Expanding Circle of Friends and Increasing...

Chile, Germany: Video: Colonia Dignidad – Search for...

Al-Sisi and Erdogan meet and stress the importance...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy