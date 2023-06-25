Transfer area intervened in the southern neighborhood of Valledupar

The Municipal Government Secretariat, Public Space Unit, Urban Police Inspection No. 4, Ombudsman, Army and National Police recovered the cession area located in the Chiriquí neighborhood, south of Valledupar, land that had been invaded by third parties, with the objective of offering it to the public for up to $35 million pesos, according to information provided by residents of the sector.

Faced with the facts, Felipe Murgas, Secretary of the Municipal Government highlighted that, once the diligence has been carried out, the due process continues its course: “The Police Inspectorate has followed up on it, we have held two hearings. There is a person who claims possession of a part of the property, since he has been there for a long time. However, we are respectful of any ruling issued by a judge.”

Likewise, the official maintained that some inhabitants of the area would be instigating others, with the aim of arbitrarily taking control of the lot and causing anxiety in the environment: “There are some leaders who are inviting to invade these areas, we call on them to that they are aware that these cession areas cannot be inhabited by people. Above all, because many more problems will be generated, not only for security, but also for public order”.

For her part, Diana Bejarano, Urban Police Inspector No. 4, called on citizens to purchase real estate legally: “We urge the community to refrain from carrying out any type of business or property purchase that does not is truly the owner. Therefore, the only suitable document to corroborate it is the certificate of freedom and tradition, or failing that, a judicial sentence that is legitimately registered before the Office of Public Instruments; be wary of deeds and sales contracts, taking into account that these do not confer ownership or possession rights, since they can only be granted by a judge of the republic”

