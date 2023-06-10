Transfer: Frédéric Ananou drops off his bundles in Saint Trond

Togolese international defender Frédéric Ananou has joined Saint Trond in the Belgian first division.

Frederic Ananou and Saint Trond have reached an agreement this Saturday, June 10, 2023. At the end of the contract at Hansa Rostock in Bundesliga 2, he is starting a new adventure on the side of Belgium.

«Ananou’s greatest strength is his incredible speed. He was the fastest player in the 2. Bundesliga last season“Explains Andre Pinto the sports director of Saint Trond on the club’s website.

As for the player himself, he is very happy and enthusiastic about his new deal.

«I am very happy to have signed with STVV. I can’t wait to show the fans what I can do on the pitch. I hope they will come to the stadium in droves this seasonsaid Frédéric Ananou.

The details of Frédéric Ananou’s new lease have not been disclosed by the board of the Belgian club.