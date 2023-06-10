Home » Transfer: Frédéric Ananou drops off his bundles in Saint Trond
News

Transfer: Frédéric Ananou drops off his bundles in Saint Trond

by admin
Transfer: Frédéric Ananou drops off his bundles in Saint Trond

Togolese international defender Frédéric Ananou has joined Saint Trond in the Belgian first division.

Frederic Ananou and Saint Trond have reached an agreement this Saturday, June 10, 2023. At the end of the contract at Hansa Rostock in Bundesliga 2, he is starting a new adventure on the side of Belgium.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

«Ananou’s greatest strength is his incredible speed. He was the fastest player in the 2. Bundesliga last season“Explains Andre Pinto the sports director of Saint Trond on the club’s website.

As for the player himself, he is very happy and enthusiastic about his new deal.

«I am very happy to have signed with STVV. I can’t wait to show the fans what I can do on the pitch. I hope they will come to the stadium in droves this seasonsaid Frédéric Ananou.

The details of Frédéric Ananou’s new lease have not been disclosed by the board of the Belgian club.

See also  Budget Law, the party delegations are at Palazzo Chigi: tomorrow the council of ministers. Draghi accelerates on reforms

You may also like

Surveillance requested exemption from measures

Again protests against planned judicial reform

Raúl Becerra among the historical scorers of Deportivo...

Downpour in Santa Marta damages beach plan to...

Public broadcasting – Saxony’s Prime Minister Kretschmer (CDU)...

Shirley Mayorga, new director of Citizen Security

Police recovered motorcycle that was stolen from a...

“There’s a bang here”: After the asylum deal,...

Is the kingdom of the sabatinas back?

“There are things that cannot be said if...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy