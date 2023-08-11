Home » Transfer : Hubert Donou rejoin Newroz Sport club !
Togolese international midfielder Donou Hubert has found a club. He signed up with Newroz Sport club in Iraq.

Since the termination of his amicable contract with Ittihad Riadi Tanger in Morocco on January 26, 2023, Donou Hubert has remained without a club until he finds a job. He officially signed up with Newroz Sport Club in Iraq for a single season. It was the Iraqi club itself which announced the arrival of its new recruit on its social networks. Passed by CS Sfaxien, Us Tataouine or Al Shabab in Kuwait, Donou Hubert thus opens another page of his career.

At 24, the Togolese international will find his 7th career club. In Iraq, he will find his compatriots Atchou Franco, Awounyo Papa and Wilson Akakpo.

