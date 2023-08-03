Home » Transfer: Idrissou Hadi leaves Dyto for Morocco (official)
News

Transfer: Idrissou Hadi leaves Dyto for Morocco (official)

by admin
Transfer: Idrissou Hadi leaves Dyto for Morocco (official)

It is now official, the Togolese international defender Idrissou Hadi leaves the red robots for the Moroccan D2.

Idrissou Hadi is now a Difaa Hassani Jadidi player. The young captain of DYTO is committed to the Moroccan second division club for the next 3 seasons. After stints with the national U20, U23 and local selections, he heads to Morocco for a first adventure outside Togo.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

A new page opens in the career of Idrissou Hadi who must take up the Moroccan challenge which is much more demanding than that of Togo. He has the right qualities to get there all the same.

See also  Carmen del Darién: two processes of restitution of territorial rights begin

You may also like

Petro presented a shortlist of candidates to lead...

Exhausted father and 8-year-old son fetched from the...

Forex exploration｜Federal Reserve raises interest rate cycle is...

A man killed and a woman injured by...

Promoting Work Implementation and Achieving Results: The Role...

Bankruptcy of the Warnow Clinic: SPD accuses CDU...

African football is exceeding expectations with an amazing...

FBI Arrests 38 Cronies of Fugitive Drug Lord...

Camila Zuluaga’s apologies after live error

Mühlviertler stopped fugitive drivers: “I’ve never experienced anything...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy