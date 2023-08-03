Transfer: Idrissou Hadi leaves Dyto for Morocco (official)

It is now official, the Togolese international defender Idrissou Hadi leaves the red robots for the Moroccan D2.

Idrissou Hadi is now a Difaa Hassani Jadidi player. The young captain of DYTO is committed to the Moroccan second division club for the next 3 seasons. After stints with the national U20, U23 and local selections, he heads to Morocco for a first adventure outside Togo.

A new page opens in the career of Idrissou Hadi who must take up the Moroccan challenge which is much more demanding than that of Togo. He has the right qualities to get there all the same.

