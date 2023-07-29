Transfer: Samsondin Ouro leaves Ns Mura for Saudi Arabia

The young Togolese midfielder Samsondin Ouro has signed up with Al Adalah Club in Saudi D2.

It is now official. In the tunnels for a few days, the transfer of the Togolese international Samsondin Ouro was formalized this Friday. The Togolese international has signed a 2-year contract plus 1 as an option. Back from loan to NK Radomlje in Slovenia, Ns Mura did not want to keep the former Dinamo Zagreb player. Thus, he goes to D2 Saudi Arabia.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

Al Adalah Club is considering a rise in D1 after this season and it is putting the means to get there. The Togolese international Ouro Samsondin is part of this new Saudi project.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

