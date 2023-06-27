Transfer: Serge Nyuiadzi joins FK Maktaaral!

Serge Nyuiadzi has officially signed a new contract with FK Maktaaral in the Kazakh first division. He is making his return to this championship after leaving it 6 months ago.

Togolese international Serge Nyuiadzi, free of any contract since the end of his lease on May 31, 2023 at Ratchaburi FC, has signed up for FK Maktaaral. Six months after his departure from Ordabasy Symkent, he returns and this time will wear the jersey of FK Maktaaral. He signed a 6 month contract for the rest of the season. FK Maktaaral are currently ranked 12th in the league after the first game.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

The second half of the Kazakh championship resumes on July 2, 2023 and FK Maktaaral receives Aktobe. the team is strengthening with the arrival of its Togolese striker who had already scored more than 20 goals during his last spell at Ordabasy Symkent.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

