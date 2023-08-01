Transfer: Woedikou Mafille will find another club

Without a club since the end of her contract with Strasbourg Alsace, the Togolese Woedikou Mafille will settle down at FC Nantes. The information was made public on Monday by the Canaries.

Behind the scenes for a while, it’s now official. The Togolese Woedikou Mafille will join in the coming days Nantes FC, club of the French women’s D2. as a press release points out.Three new players will soon join the Nantes squad. The strikers Kevine Ossol, Cameroonian international player, Afi Woedikou, Togolese international and the Canadian Christabel Oppong Oduro are expected on the banks of the Erdre to expand the workforce of yellow and greencan we read in the press release.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

Last year, the former player of Yzeure Allier Auvergne had a half-fig half-grape season with 17 games played for three goals scored and the opportunity to show off her talent with Nantes who were in difficulty last year. last year in the league.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

