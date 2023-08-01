Home » Transfer: Woedikou Mafille will find another club
News

Transfer: Woedikou Mafille will find another club

by admin
Transfer: Woedikou Mafille will find another club

Without a club since the end of her contract with Strasbourg Alsace, the Togolese Woedikou Mafille will settle down at FC Nantes. The information was made public on Monday by the Canaries.

Behind the scenes for a while, it’s now official. The Togolese Woedikou Mafille will join in the coming days Nantes FC, club of the French women’s D2. as a press release points out.Three new players will soon join the Nantes squad. The strikers Kevine Ossol, Cameroonian international player, Afi Woedikou, Togolese international and the Canadian Christabel Oppong Oduro are expected on the banks of the Erdre to expand the workforce of yellow and greencan we read in the press release.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

Last year, the former player of Yzeure Allier Auvergne had a half-fig half-grape season with 17 games played for three goals scored and the opportunity to show off her talent with Nantes who were in difficulty last year. last year in the league.

See also  Keys to understanding the political crisis that Ecuador is experiencing

You may also like

What happened to Jairo Martínez, exjured from Yo...

discover the heart of Salento — idealista/news

update on Mahamat Idriss Déby’s visit to Niamey...

Lori Vallow Daybell Sentenced to Life in Prison...

Police imposed 108 subpoenas over the weekend

Deadly Heavy Rainfall in Beijing Claims 11 Lives,...

266 projects financed by the Region with a...

Ding Yanjun｜AI continues to organize finance and construction...

“The cane unites us” arrived in Cali

Municipality of Naples – Public procedure, divided into...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy