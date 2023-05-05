Transferred to ‘La Tramacúa’ and the Judiciary assailants of the stock car in Valledupar

The three Brinks workers, involved in the theft of the valuables car with 1,600 million pesos, which occurred last Sunday in the municipality of Valledupar, were transferred to the High and Medium Security Prison ‘La Tramacúa’.

They are: Leandro Luis Argüelle Vergara, 34 years old, Federico Guillermo Gebauer Caña, 55 years old, and Pedro Luis Ospina García, 48 years old. Meanwhile, Shirly Naybeth Clavijo Alvarado, 28, and Deyci Lilibeth Nieves Villalobos, the women allegedly involved in the incident, were sent to the Valledupar Judicial Prison.

The Prosecutor’s Office charged these five people as allegedly responsible for the crimes of attempted homicide, conspiracy to commit a crime, and qualified theft, all aggravated; in addition to damage to another’s property, and manufacturing, trafficking, carrying or possession of firearms, accessories, parts or ammunition.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation achieved the measure thanks to the film and photographic material collected by the investigators, reaching to show how the theft occurred and who could be involved. In addition, it was possible to establish that the security cameras located inside the vehicle were damaged to access the vault and extract the money.

During the procedure, three weapons were seized, two firearms with their respective ammunition, one blank weapon, and two motorcycles.

During the preliminary hearings, those allegedly involved did not agree to the charges, so they could face a sentence of 48 years in prison.

In the development of the hearing, the local Seventh Prosecutor URI, the prosecutor of the case revealed that the five criminals involved intended to steal the vehicle that contained $1,672 million, which had been withdrawn from the Banco de la República de Valledupar to supply the ATMs of the city.

The investigative body determined that the women wore ski masks and that they acted in the company of Argüelles, who was a driver for the company, who was on his day off.

