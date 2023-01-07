In the past few days, the members of the Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Group for studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China have continued to preach in various districts and counties, relevant municipal departments, enterprises, institutions, and colleges and universities, promoting the spirit of the conference to penetrate the masses and the hearts of the people. The majority of cadres and the masses believe that the preaching is closely related to the ideological reality and work reality of the cadres and the masses, and it has profoundly clarified what to do in the next step in accordance with the guidelines of the spirit of the conference. Effectively transform the learning results into actual work results.

On January 4, Tang Buxin, a member of the Municipal Party Committee’s Propaganda Group, Secretary of the Party Group and Director of the Civil Affairs Bureau, gave a speech in Qianjiang District. Tang Buxin focused on 8 major achievements, including “three major achievements”, “one major theme”, “five-year major achievements”, “ten years of great changes”, “a major new realm”, “a major central task”, “new great projects”, and “five must-do roads”. On the one hand, it systematically interprets the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. At the same time, he firmly supported the “two establishments” and resolutely achieved the “two maintenances”, deeply understood and resolutely implemented the important requirements of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s “five firm grasps”, and worked hard on comprehensive study, comprehensive grasp, and comprehensive implementation And other three aspects, it has made an in-depth explanation on how to do a good job in studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Tang Buxin said that Qianjiang District should give full play to the demonstration and leading role of the central city of the Wuling mountainous urban agglomeration in southeast Chongqing, effectively transform the learning results into practical actions to promote basic people’s livelihood security, grassroots social governance and basic social services, and show new responsibilities and new actions in the new journey.

On January 5, Xu Saisheng, a member of the Municipal Party Committee’s Propaganda Group and director of the Party History Research Office of the Municipal Party Committee, gave a speech in Xiushan County. Xu Saisheng closely followed the original text of the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, focusing on the themes and main achievements of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the work of the past five years and the great changes in the new era of ten years, the modernization of Marxism in China, and the modernization of Chinese style. Systematic interpretation and in-depth interpretation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Xu Saisheng said that we must conscientiously study and understand the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, unite closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, hold high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and keep in mind Empty talk harms the country, hard work rejuvenates the country, firm confidence, one heart and one mind, work hard, forge ahead, and unite to build a socialist modern country in an all-round way and comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation!

On January 6, Liu Sifang, a member of the Municipal Party Committee’s Propaganda Group, Secretary of the Party Group and President of the Chongqing Academy of Social Sciences, gave a speech in Dazu District. Liu Sifang closely focused on the original text of the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and systematically and deeply interpreted the rich connotation and essence of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in easy-to-understand language and expressions. Liu Sifang said that the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China deeply analyzed the new historical characteristics of my country’s development, further made a macroscopic outlook on the goals for 2035 and the middle of this century, and focused on the deployment of strategic goals and major measures for the next five years. We must have a deep understanding of the new strategic opportunities, strategic tasks, strategic stages, strategic requirements, and strategic environment facing our country’s development and modernization drive, firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”, and learn from the truth. The spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has been put into practice with practical actions.

Ma Dailiang, a member of the Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Department, and Director of the Municipal Civilization Office, was at the Chongqing Transportation Development and Investment Group. Tang Buxin, secretary of the party group and director of the Civil Affairs Bureau, is at the Civil Affairs Bureau, Zhang Yan, a member of the municipal party committee, secretary of the party committee and professor of Chongqing Second Normal University, is at the Chongqing Business Management Department of the People’s Bank of China, and Zhang Yuzhen, a member of the municipal party committee’s propaganda team and vice president of the Municipal Party School, is at Chongqing Textile Co., Ltd. Xiang Yanhong, a member of the Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Group and Vice President of the Municipal Party School, is in the Municipal Market Supervision Bureau; Dean Wang Sheng was in the Municipal Ecological Environment Bureau, and Deng Bin, a member of the Municipal Party Committee’s Propaganda Group, Secretary of the Party Committee of the School of Marxism of Southwest University of Political Science and Law, and a professor, was in the Municipal Audit Bureau.

“The report has a high political position, deep ideological understanding, and thorough theoretical interpretation, which provides important guidance for us to comprehensively study and grasp the implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.” Li Fangyu, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of Chongqing Communications Investment Group, said that the group will adhere to Transform the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China into a vivid practice of promoting the high-quality development of urban transportation integration, accelerate the creation of “urban areas on rails” and “living circles on public transport”, and fully promote digital transformation, TOD comprehensive development, and industrial chain improvement. File upgrades, and strive to increase the contribution to the overall development of the city and the country.

Liu Dawei, Director of the Senior Care Service Division of the Civil Affairs Bureau, said that in the future, he will work hard on comprehensive study, comprehensive understanding, and comprehensive implementation. In order to speed up the introduction of the list of basic senior care services, he will continue to implement the upgrade of home care services in urban communities and the optimization of rural care services. Efficiency, improvement of the quality of elderly care institutions, and improvement of services for orphans and widowed elderly in the “four major actions”, solidly promote the coordinated development of the elderly care industry and the elderly care industry, do everything possible to ensure the basic life and care needs of the elderly, and strive to make the elderly in the city feel well-off , old age is happy, old age is at ease.