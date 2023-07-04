Transformed Courtyards and Improved Quality of Life: Chengdu’s Beautiful Neighborhoods

Title: Chengdu’s Transformation of Old Courtyards Enhances Quality of Life for Residents

Chengdu, China – The old courtyards on Beishuncheng Street have undergone an impressive organic transformation, resulting in an improved quality of life for its residents. The redevelopment has revitalized the area, creating vibrant spaces that reflect the unique urban life in Chengdu under neon lights.

One such example is the music square next to the covered bridge, which has become a picturesque representation of urban life in Chengdu. The dazzling neon lights illuminate the square, attracting both locals and tourists to embrace the vibrant atmosphere.

Additionally, the tavern on Yulin West Road has gained fame as a landmark internet celebrity check-in place. This popularity is attributed to the song “Chengdu” by singer Zhao Lei, which has put the tavern on the map for visitors seeking to experience the essence of Chengdu.

Near Chengdu University of Traditional Chinese Medicine lies Zaozi Lane, a cultural hotspot that captivates tourists. This one-kilometer lane focuses on the cultural characteristics of traditional Chinese medicine, boasting various market scenes and landscapes inspired by traditional Chinese medicine. Its unique appeal has made it a favorite amongst tourists, who flock to the area to capture memorable check-in moments.

Ancestral Hall Street, a significant public center of mass cultural life a century ago, has now become a key cultural project for the city. The street has undergone renovations, and its historical buildings and courtyards have been restored, adding elegance to the surroundings.

Evening strolls along Zaozi Lane offer a melodic experience, with the deep and mesmerizing sound of the cello echoing through the area. It epitomizes the fusion of cultural elements with urban life.

Yulin East Road has embraced both preserving the traditional beauty of “fireworks in the world” and incorporating new scenes that allow residents and visitors to enter, participate, and experience the city’s vibrant life.

Further down on Fuqin South Road, a visit to Ximen Market offers a glimpse into the vibrant past of Chengdu in the 1980s. The market’s charming atmosphere continues to captivate locals and tourists alike.

Chengdu’s efforts to enhance its urban public spaces through renovations have significantly improved the quality of life and happiness for its residents. Many old community courtyards have been transformed and revitalized, breathing new life into them.

The Chengdu Municipal Governance Office commenced the selection and inspection of the first batch of city-level “beautiful blocks” under the theme, “Welcome to the Universiade Meet the Most Beautiful Blocks.” It aims to create 34 city-level “beautiful blocks” by 2023. Thirteen “beautiful blocks” have already been established, including the Universiade Village area in Shiling Street, Taikoo Li Commercial and Tourism Block, and Yulin West Road Block, which has become a famous online celebrity check-in place.

Upcoming projects in the pipeline include the creation of 100 city-level “beautiful blocks” from 2023 to 2025. The focus remains on improving and optimizing urban public spaces, ultimately providing residents with a more pleasant and rewarding neighborhood living environment.

