Title: Historic Village in Jiangsu Province Transformed into Model of Rural Revitalization

Date: [Date]

In a remarkable tale of transformation, an old village located in a remote area of Jiangsu Province has undergone a radical change after a resident planner “turned a stone into gold.” The village committee organizes the villagers to work together, triggering a butterfly effect that has revitalized the entire community.

On July 17, the eleventh batch of characteristic pastoral villages in Jiangsu Province was announced, and Huoju Village in Huishan District made it to the list. Situated in a picturesque location, the village consists of the old ancient pool and the small old ancient pool. A reporter, visiting during the peak of the peach season, was astonished to witness a completely transformed village.

The village committee was seen deep in discussion with over 10 villager representatives, focusing on the coordinated promotion mechanism of rural governance. Alongside, the team of village planners was also engaged in planning the implementation of the rural industry upgrading plan. The successful scientific planning not only rejuvenated the village’s appearance but also paved the way for industrial transformation and development.

Torch Village, situated at the north gate of Yangshan Town with Anyang Mountain in the south, is a representative example of the original ecological village in the southern region of the Yangtze River. The village’s main industry revolves around a vast peach orchard, sustaining over 3,500 villagers. However, due to the lack of reasonable planning, the scattered nature of the village and its dense river networks had hindered its progress.

Determined to make their homeland beautiful, the villagers joined forces and decided to embark on a comprehensive rejuvenation project. The village committee held a meeting with unanimous agreement among the representatives to initiate development along Yangyang Road. The village invested over 33 million yuan into the project, which encompassed structural renovations, road repairs, and even demolishing illegal shacks. The transformation was led by veteran party member Xi Keren and his team of local villagers.

The village’s environment saw a significant improvement, with roads becoming unobstructed, and various construction projects adding architectural marvels to the landscape. The re-planned layout of Torch Village aims to combine land-intensive usage with the creation of a characteristic pastoral village. Professional planners from the city collaborated closely with villagers to design and present a future blueprint of the village.

The new plan envisions the transformation of the old ancient pool into a Taoyuan home, highlighting water town features and creating pastoral ecological scenery suitable for living, business, and tourism. Additionally, plans include the creation of a new industrial cluster focusing on the service industry, ultimately making Torch Village a model for rural planning and construction.

The revitalization of the village has inspired villagers to actively participate in the development and share in the benefits. Numerous projects focused on agriculture, culture, and tourism have already been initiated. The creation of rural villages with provincial characteristics has witnessed a surge in enthusiasm among villagers, who are actively engaged in joint construction and sharing.

Finally, the transformation has heralded a shift in the village’s governance structure. The whole village has agreed to create a name card of rural self-government, with party members taking the lead in leading the villagers towards participating in the creation of a “beautiful courtyard.” The sense of happiness and community in the village is being nurtured through continuous self-governance and the active involvement of villagers.

With ongoing efforts and the unwavering dedication of its residents, Torch Village serves as an exemplary model for rural revitalization, combining the charm of Jiangnan water towns with modern development and unlocking a promising future for the community.

[Author Name]

[Publication Name]

