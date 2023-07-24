Transforming an Old Village: The Butterfly Effect of Rural Revitalization in Jiangsu

Transforming a Remote Village: From Stone to Gold

July 17, Jiangsu Province – The eleventh batch of characteristic pastoral villages in Jiangsu Province was recently announced, and a quaint old village located in a remote area made it to the list. Huoju Village, situated in Yangshan Town, Huishan District, was recognized for its transformation and inclusion of the old ancient pool and small old ancient pool. The village committee led the villagers in a remarkable endeavor that triggered a comprehensive makeover, turning it into a model for rural development.

Huoju Village, also known as Torch Village, is located at the north gate of Yangshan Town, surrounded by the picturesque Anyang Mountain. With its dense river networks and scattered population of over 3,500 villagers, the village lacked proper planning. However, a village planner’s extraordinary feat of turning a stone into gold paved the way for the villagers to unite and embark on a transformative journey.

The village committee, in collaboration with more than 10 villager representatives, was engaged in discussions regarding the coordinated promotion mechanism of rural governance. Simultaneously, a team of dedicated village planners worked to devise and implement a rural industry upgrading plan. The strategic and scientific planning not only gave the village a fresh look but also marked the beginning of industrial transformation and agglomeration, according to Zheng Bin, the secretary of the village party branch.

The villagers, now filled with hope, aimed to restore the charm of Jiangnan water towns by rejuvenating Torch Village. The main industry in this 3,800-mu village is a peach orchard, which serves as the livelihood for many villagers. With 19 natural villages scattered around and lacking proper planning, the village committee realized the need for a transformation. They took the reins, initiating a collective effort to improve the living conditions.

The villagers unanimously decided to start the transformation along Yangyang Road, a 1.5-kilometer stretch that passes through Huoju Village. Leading with determination, the village invested more than 33 million yuan in a comprehensive makeover, which began in July last year and completed in April this year. One by one, more than 10 villager representatives, led by veteran party member Xi Keren, coordinated the demolition of illegal shacks. Villager Xi Jianxing took the lead in demolishing the building next to his peach field, showcasing the villagers’ determination and unity. The village committee worked tirelessly to repair roads and rivers, achieving remarkable environmental improvements.

The village’s planning goals centered on land intensive usage and the creation of a characteristic pastoral village known as the “Future Village.” The village received support from city planners who infused new ideas into the project. Through frequent “planning meetings” with villagers, the professional planners devised a future blueprint for Torch Village. The core area of the village, featuring the old ancient pool, was successfully transformed into a Taoyuan home. The evacuation of enterprises in surrounding villages, transfer of farmhouses, and promotion of intensive construction became instrumental in conserving land resources. This impressive planning and development is set to become a model for rural planning and construction in the city.

Meanwhile, villagers like Xi Yufeng, who have returned after engaging in various industries such as foreign trade, are keen on leveraging agriculture, culture, and tourism to boost rural revitalization. The creation of rural villages with provincial characteristics has sparked enthusiasm among villagers, who actively participate in joint construction and sharing. The construction of a characteristic brick-walled country house, utilizing original bricks and stones, and the recent establishment of the Laogutan Rural Revitalization Pavilion are just some of the examples showcasing the villagers’ commitment to the development of their community.

Moving forward, the village aims to establish a name card of rural self-government, with party members leading the way in creating a “beautiful courtyard.” Villagers are actively participating in the construction of supporting facilities, emphasizing the importance of self-governance and the collective responsibility to enhance the living conditions for everyone.

Torch Village’s transformation serves as a testament to the power of unity and the determination of its residents. With a comprehensive planning strategy in place, this remote village has turned a stone into gold, creating a new future for all its inhabitants.

