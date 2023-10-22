Hangzhou prepares barrier-free environment for upcoming Asian Para Games

Hangzhou, China – As the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou approaches, the city has taken the opportunity to transform its details and improve its barrier-free environment. With the aim of “hosting a conference well and improving a city,” Hangzhou is making significant efforts to ensure accessibility for all.

One of the initiatives undertaken by Hangzhou is the installation of barrier-free intelligent service piles at the Tangqi Blind Goalball Training Base in Linping District. The staff is currently debugging these smart service stations to ensure their proper functioning during the Asian Paralympic Games. Visually impaired individuals can install designated software on their mobile phones to automatically obtain voice broadcasts when they come within 2 meters of a barrier-free service station. These voice broadcasts provide information about their current location, blind road routes, nearby accessible public toilets, and accessible subway entrances. The service posts are also equipped with Braille, making them more suitable for the visually impaired compared to traditional navigation maps.

To further improve the municipal barrier-free environment, Hangzhou has launched a three-year action plan starting in 2020. This plan focuses on transforming the details of the city to make it more accessible for everyone.

Over the past three years, Hangzhou has used the upcoming Asian Paralympic Games as an opportunity to make significant improvements to its barrier-free facilities. More than 54,000 upgrades have been completed, with 81% of the city’s 2,348 urban public toilets now meeting the criteria for barrier-free accessibility.

With these efforts, Hangzhou aims to create a more inclusive and accessible environment not only for the Asian Para Games but also for the long-term benefit of its residents and visitors. The city’s commitment to improving its barrier-free environment demonstrates its dedication to inclusivity and equal opportunities for all.

