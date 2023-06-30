Transforming Lives: The Ten Thousand Village Project’s Impact on Rural Development in Zhejiang Province

Title: Jiaxing City’s Ten Thousand Village Project Leads to Transformation and Prosperity in Surrounding Areas

Subtitle: Improved infrastructure and economic opportunities lead to growth in rural areas

Jiaxing City, located in Zhejiang Province, launched the ambitious “Ten Thousand Village Demonstration and Ten Thousand Village Renovation” project in 2003. The project aimed to boost development and living standards in rural areas. As part of this initiative, Jiaxing City introduced the country’s first batch of urban and rural bus lines in the same year, connecting villages around the city and witnessing the rapid improvement in the lives of villagers.

One dedicated bus driver, Shen Shuigen, has been driving the No. 101 bus for 20 years. As he prepared for departure from the bus hub station in Fengqiao Town, he reflected on the significant changes he has witnessed along the route.

Shen Shuigen, driver of bus No. 101, shared, “This route has also changed a lot. It used to be a small road, but now it has expanded to six lanes in some places. The once dirty and messy surroundings have been transformed, resembling city parks with beautiful scenery throughout the seasons.”

The No. 101 bus route connects various villages, offering a glimpse into the continuous improvement of living standards for local villagers. CCTV reporter Li Lin explored Lianfeng Village along the bus route and highlighted the remarkable transformation of the village’s landscape.

Li Lin reported, “Lianfeng Village was once filled with pig pens, with sewage flowing into the river and silt blocking its path. However, after the implementation of the ‘Ten Thousand Village Project,’ village cadres and the government allocated subsidy funds, leading to gradual job transitions for villagers. With efforts focused on environmental improvement and the establishment of village scenic spots, Lianfeng Village has now become a 3A-level scenic village. Villagers have also started businesses, resulting in newfound prosperity.”

One café owner, Chen Kaile, expressed his joy at witnessing the positive changes, saying, “Seeing my hometown improve and attract tourists, I decided to go back to the village and contribute. Being close to my family and having a thriving business gives me a sense of security. Now, I can make 30,000 to 40,000 yuan a month.”

The significant development seen in Lianfeng Village extends to many other 3A-level scenic villages along the No. 101 bus route. Sanxing Village, known for its peach orchards, has capitalized on its leading industry to drive economic growth.

Xu Lijun, Secretary of the Party Committee of Sanxing Village, shared, “Initially, we used to sell peaches locally. Today, we can distribute them across the country through the internet, logistics, and express delivery. In recent years, we have developed various peach-related products, organized cultural and tourism activities such as rural tours and peach blossom festivals, and significantly increased tourism income.”

Jiaxing City’s sustainable development efforts have yielded impressive results. In 2022, the city’s farmers have ranked first in Zhejiang Province for 19 consecutive years in terms of income. Each village’s annual recurring income from the collective economy is expected to surpass 1.5 million yuan. Apart from infrastructural improvements and economic transformations, Jiaxing City strives to enhance social undertakings in rural areas, such as providing high-quality public services.

In Yuxin Town Middle School, located along the No. 101 bus route, students can enjoy interactive classes with their peers at the Middle School Attached to Beijing Normal University in Jiaxing City, thanks to the internet connection. Jiaxing City’s Nanhu District has long encouraged a balanced exchange of teachers between urban and rural areas, ensuring a high-quality education for all students.

“No worse than the city” is the sentiment frequently echoed in interviews with Jiaxing’s rural residents. This confidence stems from Jiaxing’s continuous innovation, exploration, and commitment to promoting the coordinated development of urban and rural areas.

Sun Hongying, Director of the Agriculture Division of the Finance Bureau of Jiaxing City, summarized the progress, stating, “With the construction of the ‘Ten Thousand Village Project’ and integration across departments, we have created a map of beautiful villages and towns, including future villages. This joint construction and sharing of resources have resulted in the realization of our initiative for rural development.”

As Jiaxing City’s “Ten Thousand Village Project” continues to thrive, it serves as a shining example of how targeted infrastructure improvements, economic diversification, and social welfare enhancements can lead to a prosperous future for rural communities.

