Transforming Results into Action: Jiangsu Theme Education Promotes Development through Large-Scale Discussions

Title: Jiangsu Participating Units Engage in Thematic Education Discussions to Transform Ideas into Action

Subtitle: General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Recent Visit and Speech Inspires Concrete Measures for Development

Date: [Insert Date]

In an effort to promote development and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s recent visit to Jiangsu, the first batch of participating units in the province’s theme education program have engaged in large-scale discussions, aiming to transform their ideas into practical measures.

Under the theme of “learning to promote performance,” the participating units have diligently studied and implemented Xi Jinping’s teachings on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. They have actively carried out discussions centered around the ideals of “keeping in mind, being grateful, forging ahead, and being at the forefront.” These discussions have focused on how to prioritize practicality and achieve tangible results in promoting learning through implementation.

On July 12, the Provincial Development and Reform Commission conducted an in-depth discussion, where participants, including representatives from various fields of work, shared their experiences, plans, and suggestions. The fruitful exchange of ideas has led to the formulation of fully researched and mature opinions, which will be reflected in major policy research initiatives. These initiatives include serving high-quality development, building a new development pattern, and creating an industrial technology innovation center with global influence, among others.

Furthermore, the discussions have resulted in significant achievements in the implementation of major national strategies, such as expanding effective investment, constructing major projects, managing people’s livelihoods, promoting consumption potential, optimizing the business environment, and stimulating entrepreneurial vitality among cadres and officers.

The Provincial Department of Civil Affairs and relevant department heads also took part in a lively discussion on the current situation and how to address existing problems. By finding new directions for civil affairs work, these officials aim to better fulfill their duties in areas such as basic livelihood security, grassroots social governance, and basic social services. The discussion prioritized solving key issues, such as social assistance, support for the elderly and youth, and services for individuals with disabilities. By analyzing deep-rooted problems and demonstrating determination and courage, they aim to overcome difficulties and contribute to long-term solutions.

In parallel, the Provincial Rural Revitalization Bureau held a fruitful discussion on how to be at the forefront and address existing gaps in rural revitalization efforts. They emphasized the importance of keeping in mind Xi Jinping’s important expositions on rural work and Jiangsu’s specific requirements. To improve the current situation, they plan to unite knowledge and action, promote work through learning, and implement actions that improve the lives of people in rural areas. These actions encompass poverty alleviation, rural construction, rural low-income population development, village and county support, and improving the rural living environment. Their ultimate goal is to take the lead in promoting agricultural modernization.

The Provincial Working Committee of the Provincial Party Committee conducted a large-scale discussion on party building within the government. By studying and understanding the spirit of Xi Jinping’s important speech, the committee aimed to transform the entrusted responsibilities into a driving force for party building. The objective is to enhance the quality of party building in institutions by offering practical strategies, boosting entrepreneurial spirit, and continuously improving innovation and excellence levels.

The Provincial Party Committee Veteran Cadre Bureau also organized a discussion on the party building work of retired cadres. By closely following Xi Jinping’s important speeches, the bureau shared its insights on past achievements and identified areas for improvement. The goal is to better serve the overall situation, strengthen leadership in party building, and continually innovate and excel in the work of veteran cadres.

The Nanjing Procuratorate has also actively participated in the theme education program, focusing on providing high-quality and efficient case handling. By promoting digital prosecutorial strategies and utilizing various functions, such as support for prosecution, judicial assistance, public hearings, and more, they aim to effectively address the urgent needs and concerns of the public.

Lastly, Lan Qing, Secretary of the School’s Party Committee at one of the few “double first-class” medical schools in the country, highlighted the institution’s commitment to contributing to the construction of a strong education nation and the high-quality development of medical education. The school aims to prioritize morality and education, optimize training mechanisms for innovative talents, and lead the way in transformative reforms.

These discussions and actions undertaken by the participating units in Jiangsu’s theme education program reflect their commitment to implementing Xi Jinping’s teachings and fostering tangible development. By sharing experiences, suggestions, and plans, these units aim to drive progress and achieve their goals under the guidance of the General Secretary’s vision for a prosperous future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

