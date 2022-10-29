The flock of Silvano and Martino Fedele is crossing the Belluno Dolomites Park through the ancient “via dei pastoli” of the Val del Mis. From above Agordino the sheep of the two shepherds are returning to Valbelluna after a long season that saw the first snow fall during their stay on the high mountain meadows. Respect for transhumance which is a good agricultural practice and an intangible heritage of Unesco as well as synonymous with animal welfare – is the appeal of Coldiretti Veneto addressed to citizens who witness this peaceful invasion, perhaps during their car journeys. The farmers are aware of the discomfort caused but also of the good production of cheeses that derives from the fact that the animals are fed in a healthy and natural way. Coldiretti Veneto advises the administrations and municipal authorities to be more indulgent with sanctions and fines, invoking the spirit of collaboration

