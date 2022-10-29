Home News Transhumance: the flock descends along the ancient “via dei pastoli” of the Val del Mis
News

Transhumance: the flock descends along the ancient “via dei pastoli” of the Val del Mis

by admin
Transhumance: the flock descends along the ancient “via dei pastoli” of the Val del Mis

The flock of Silvano and Martino Fedele is crossing the Belluno Dolomites Park through the ancient “via dei pastoli” of the Val del Mis. From above Agordino the sheep of the two shepherds are returning to Valbelluna after a long season that saw the first snow fall during their stay on the high mountain meadows. Respect for transhumance which is a good agricultural practice and an intangible heritage of Unesco as well as synonymous with animal welfare – is the appeal of Coldiretti Veneto addressed to citizens who witness this peaceful invasion, perhaps during their car journeys. The farmers are aware of the discomfort caused but also of the good production of cheeses that derives from the fact that the animals are fed in a healthy and natural way. Coldiretti Veneto advises the administrations and municipal authorities to be more indulgent with sanctions and fines, invoking the spirit of collaboration

01:12

See also  Kiev, even Italy could be the guarantor of security

You may also like

Ita, Altavilla appeals to the court against the...

Perugia, the complaint of the Neurology specialists against...

Plan green development from the height of harmonious...

In St. Peter’s Square, the wooden nativity scene...

Feltre, a siren will simulate the earthquake: evacuation...

Coronavirus, 29,040 new cases in Italy today (-19.59%...

Supreme Procuratorate Report: Adhere to “Zero Tolerance” and...

A year of peaceful resistance in Sudan –...

The 2023 college entrance examination registration will start...

Colline del Prosecco, the Unesco path with reservations...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy