Transit procedures can be done virtually in Cali

In a step towards the modernization of transit services, the Automotive Diagnostic Center of the Valley, CDAV, has announced the opening of its first headquarters with digital experience in Colombia.

The new facility, located in the La Estación Shopping Center, between streets 36 and 38, premises B1 – 33, is scheduled to be inaugurated on December 1 at 9 am.

This opening marks a significant change in the way mobility-related services are provided, seeking to adapt to the technological demands of today’s society.

The opening ceremony will be attended by the mayor of Cali, Jorge Iván Ospina, the Secretary of Mobility of Cali, Javier Arias Cerón, and the Manager of CDAV, Jaime Cárdenas, who will welcome this proposal that seeks to transform the provision of services of the Cali Mobility Secretariat.

Users, to take into account

Starting December 1, the services currently available at the CDAV Career Headquarters will be moved to the La Estación Shopping Center.

The Carrera Headquarters will continue to provide its services normally until November 24. This period will ensure that all details are perfectly aligned to offer a smooth transition.

Benefits and services

Users of the new CDAV digital headquarters will benefit from a series of cutting-edge services and technological solutions designed to streamline and modernize the experience in mobility procedures. These are some of them:

One of the most notable features of this new headquarters is the ‘digital zone for citizens’, an avant-garde space that merges in-person service with technological platforms.

This pioneering approach brings Cali residents closer to digital service channels, providing a modern and efficient version of the services of the Cali Mobility Secretariat.

The implementation of ‘cutting-edge technological solutions’ is another key aspect of the digitally savvy headquarters.

Equipped with cutting-edge technologies, this facility will house innovations that will strengthen the fundamental role of the Cali Mobility Secretariat as a transit authority.

The ‘more digital government service delivery model’ is an essential component of this new headquarters.

Users will have the opportunity to explore the consultations and procedures that can be carried out virtually.

In addition, they will have access to explanatory videos that detail the operation of the different digital channels available.

In this aspect, the presence of CIVii stands out, a Chatbot trained to resolve queries and provide guidance on transit services and procedures.

This initiative will more effectively connect government entities with citizens, simplifying processes and improving the user experience.

The opening of this digital headquarters is not just a local event; It is an integral part of the digital transformation in Cali.

This transformation has already demonstrated a positive impact on the city’s sustainability. The implementation of digital channels for the provision of services by the Cali Mobility Secretariat, together with automatic and semi-automatic systems in electronic detection, has led to a significant reduction in the carbon footprint.

The simplification of processes has minimized citizen travel to care points, thus reducing the emission of polluting gases.

Systems based on artificial intelligence and video analytics technology have allowed more efficient management of traffic and mobility, contributing to a more sustainable and environmentally friendly city.

