The first budget of 4.0 tax incentives financed by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan marks 2.2 billion euros. A provisional figure, which in any case constitutes a starting point in the evaluation of the measure that arrives in a few weeks at the crossroads of the budget law, a decisive appointment for any adjustments to the measures that still have a multi-year duration or for extensions of those expiring.

The Mise report

The report of the Ministry of Economic Development on the state of implementation of the PNRR interventions, one of the final acts of the former minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, reports the latest data available from the Revenue Agency, relating to tax credits accrued in 2020 on the basis of the declarations of income. The total credit accrued according to the Pnrr criteria is just over € 2.2 billion, thus taking into account the investments actually eligible on the basis of the “do no significant harm” clause, ie not causing damage to environmental objectives. In particular, the total immediately attributable to the Pnrr – for incentives for the purchase of capital goods – is 900.9 million to which must be added the tax credits always covered by the Pnrr but attributable only from 2021, i.e. the bonuses for research and development. and the training bonus 4.0. The table details and breaks down the amount as follows: 963.2 million for capital goods 4.0 (those functional to digitization), 20.2 million for software 4.0, 7.4 million for capital goods and traditional software, 805.1 million for research and development, 403.3 million for training. The beneficiaries are a total of 48,536 with an average credit of 45,871 euros.

These data should be an important evaluation element available to the Scientific Committee for the evaluation of the economic impact of the Transition 4.0 plan, which, as foreseen by the Pnrr, was established a year ago but has not yet published any analysis on the subject.

Pnrr objectives at your fingertips

However, the objectives set by the NRP seem to be within reach. The bar has been set low enough, at 69,900 beneficiaries by mid-2024 based on tax returns submitted between 1 January 2021 and 31 December 2022 and, by mid-2025, to 111,700 for returns submitted between 2021 and 2023.

The passage of the budget law

The Transition 4.0 plan must in the meantime pass through the usual passage of the budget law. It seems unlikely, at least at present, that two of the measures expiring at the end of the year will be refinanced, namely the tax credits for traditional machinery (the former “super-depreciation”) and for software other than those for digitization. On the other hand, the discussion on the 4.0 training bonus, which is also expiring, is much more open.