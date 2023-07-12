Transitional Justice Committee approves District Territorial Action Plan

During the first Committee, the annualized plan was approved, which includes goals and initiatives that will impact the public policy of the victims of the armed conflict who live in the city.

In it White Room of the District Mayor’s Office the First District 2023 Transitional Justice CommitteeWhich was chaired by the mayor Virna Johnson and some members of the committee such as the National Police, the National Army, the Ombudsman’s Office, the Prosecutor’s Office, victims’ leaders, district secretariatsamong other institutions.

During the holding the first Committee, the Territorial Action Plan (PAT) was approved) annualized, which includes goals and initiatives that will impact the public policy of the victims of the armed conflict that inhabit the city.

Also, it approved the District Prevention and Contingency Plan taking into account the peace talks that are going to take place in the territory and the elections to form the victims’ table that will operate from 2024 to 2027.

“This year there will be an election for the victims’ table, for this reason we will guarantee all the processes so that they are carried out successfully. In addition, we continue to work through the secretariats, which can, within their mission, help them in training processes to improve their quality of life”, stated the Alcaldesa Virna Johnson.

The District Ombudsman has taken care of the process registration for elections and from district administration what is necessary for its development will be guaranteed.

In regarding the District Safety Conceptwas positively validated by the attendees, however, next August 18 there will be a working group with the entities, victims and the public force to review their conditions.

It is vital for the district administration support the victims of the conflict in the fabric and construction of their life project in the city, for this reason the humanitarian shelter in which they have been served more than 200 people in this first quarter.

The stay in the humanitarian shelter is voluntary and the victims may be up to three months as provided by law, while the matter is resolved inclusion in the Unified Registry of the population affected by violence. During that time, they will receive the support until the actions to follow are defined.

