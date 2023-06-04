Transmilenio must pay millionaire compensation to Recaudo Bogotá

As it is popularly said “he went for wool and came out shorn”. that happened to transmilenio in recent days, after the Court of Arbitration ruled in favor of Collection Bogotaafter the demand of the city transport system for the non-compliance in the implementation of the Integrated Public Transport System in the capital.

Although the intention of the city’s transportation system was to settle a bit of the million-dollar debt that it has due to various inconveniences that it has presented, such as crashes and riots in the city, the ruling left the situation more complicated transmileniobecause it will be a large compensation that must be paid.

In total, the figure amounts to 74 billion pesos, which is given for two payments, for two different concepts. First of all, they will be 44 billion pesos that they must be delivered for variable remuneration without profit, not received in the period between 2017 and 2020; And in second place, $30 billion for remuneration for equipment installed in vehicles operating in the system between 2017 and 2020.

This is how the referees decided Juan Manuel Garrido and Gustavo Quinterowho assured that Collection Bogota did its part in the contract to implement the Integrated Public Transport System between 2017 and 2020, but transmilenio failed to comply with the times agreed in the document signed between the parties.

How did this lawsuit between Transmilenio and Recaudo Bogotá take place?

The Concession Contract No. 001 of 2011, in which the rules with which the SITP would be implemented were agreed upon, was breached, where reference was made to the review of the Concessionaire’s remuneration costs and rates. This reached the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce and on September 23, 2021 it was installed in the arbitration court.

What Transmilenio will do in this case

The city transport system would make the decision to appeal the ruling announced by the CCB Court of Arbitration, although the possibility is being studied. The only certain thing is that Transmilenio will have to find a quick solution to the tax gap that it already has and that with this amount of money, increases considerably.

