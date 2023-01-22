Bogota’s mass transportation system, Transmilenio received strong criticism in the last hours after he decided to launch a call that caught the attention of users of the service and many other Internet users.

It was a publication that Transmilenio shared on its social networks where they asked users to participate in a raffle where, in order to participate and win, citizens had to personalize their card.

“Bet and win! Playing the Bogotá Lottery you can win a top-up on the personalized Tullave card”, mention the ad that seems normal until the graphic piece of the call mentions the value of the prize: “Win ​​a recharge of $650 on the personalized Tullave card”.

The information immediately caused a stir and a whole discussion on social networks where Internet users did not fail to mention that the raffle seemed like a joke, since only the ticket Transmilenio has a value of 2,950 pesos, while that of SITP reached 2,750that is to say 300 in pesos more in each one than a year ago.

“650? It’s a joke, right? (laughs)”, “A bargain, (laughs)”, “A personalized card with 650 is only good to use as a rule”, “It seems like a joke”, “Uy, what a lottery (laughs)”, “Not a ticket”, were some of the messages from Internet users for Transmilenio that has not yet ruled on the matter.