Transmilenio security money was spent on anchetas for police officers

Transmilenio security money was spent on anchetas for police officers

The Bogotá Comptroller’s Office revealed important findings after several audits of the Mobility sector. Among these, he highlighted the lack of collection work for 11,025 traffic offenses (imposed between 2016 and 2021), which prescribed in the absence of effective management by the Secretariat of Mobility of Bogota.

In the same way, the Comptroller found that $1,787 million that that should be used to strengthen the safety, coexistence, and vigilance of the users of the Transmilenio mass transportation system, were invested in bonuses and tickets that were given to the police.

“They do not correspond to the object of the agreemento and they did not provide utility to the system either ”, indicated the control entity.

In another institution, the IDU it was found that $2.335 million, related to consultant breaches in the quality of the studies and designs and additional valuesdue to the extensions in the preliminary stage that were registered in the work contracts for Guayacanes avenue.

“To have budgeted district stamps, (parafiscal contributions with specific destination) and the deductions in the payment orders were not made during the execution of the contract for the extension of the Troncal Caracas in its section one”, indicated the Comptroller.

