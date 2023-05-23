Transparency for Colombia issued an alert for financing regional elections

The financing of political campaigns in Colombia worries Transparency for Colombia and the Alliance for Citizen Control of Campaign Financing which, based on an analysis they made of the 2022 legislative and presidential elections, issued a series of alerts regarding the regional elections in October 2023 and in which mayors, governors, councils and departmental assemblies will be elected.

“It is essential to know how campaigns are financed, as this strengthens the quality of democracy, clarifies the relationship between money and politics, and reduces the risks of State capture,” said Andrés Hernández, director of Transparencia por Colombia.

Hernández also pointed out that “for the 2023 elections it is essential to strengthen the monitoring processes for electoral financing, we urge the National Electoral Council to continue strengthening Cuentas Claras, improve access to public financing and incorporate control mechanisms for contributions. private to the campaigns”.

According to the study by Transparencia por Colombia and the Alliance, there are five patterns that characterize the financing of campaigns in Colombia. On these, three alerts were also generated regarding the electoral process of October 2023.

The five patterns of campaign finance in Colombia

According to the report by Transparency for Colombia and the Alliance, the five patterns that appear in campaign financing are: the persistence of high dependence on private resources to finance political campaigns; public financing during the development of the campaigns is practically nil; barriers to accessing campaign resources for women’s campaigns persist; there is a risk of opacity in the information on campaign income and expenses; And the biggest trigger for spending in political campaigns continues to be electoral propaganda, including the rise of social networks that is difficult to monitor.

Elections in Colombia

Regarding the first pattern, which has to do with the dependence of political campaigns on private resources, they warn that “it would be desirable to have a more balanced financing between public and private contributions for the campaigns, in such a way that it is possible to have a contest more equitable electoral process between parties, organizations and movements that have very different paths and capacities”.

In the case of the second pattern, which has to do with the fact that public financing is practically nil during electoral campaigns, the report indicates that “during their development, barriers have been found to access state advances, such as the requirements of acquisition of the policies by political organizations and the opening of the single campaign bank account”.

For the third pattern, which has to do with the barriers to access financing for women’s campaigns, the report notes that “in the legislative elections, political organizations made donations to 242 candidates, in contrast to the contributions made to 129 candidates”.

In the fourth pattern, they point out that there is a risk of opacity in the information on income and campaign expenses, since “in the 2022 campaigns there was evidence of low compliance with this obligation. For example, three days before the legislative elections, less than half of the candidacies had made any income and expense report through Cuentas Claras.

The fifth and last pattern they found, when analyzing the 2022 elections, has to do with the increase in spending on political campaigns, with advertising spending being the highest, reaching 45% of campaign spending. to Congress, while in the presidential campaigns, in the first round it represented 61.3% of the expenses, while for the second round it reached 65.1% of the resources invested.

In this last pattern, the report warns that: “Social networks are a means of political propaganda that is on the rise, which is evidenced by the fact that, for the legislative elections, they represented 19% of the total electoral propaganda expenses for Senate and 31.3% for the Chamber, while for the presidential elections they represented 24.7% in the first round and 40% in the second round. Without a clear regulation on electoral propaganda on social networks, it is difficult to monitor and control this type of expense.

Alerts for the 2023 regional elections

The Alliance for Citizen Control of Campaign Financing (of which Transparencia por Colombia is a part) issued the following alerts regarding the 2023 regional elections:

The evident increase in the number of parties, movements and significant groups of citizens that will have the right to participate in these electoral contests, implies that the number of candidacies could grow widely, for which reason control over the financing of these elections will be much more challenging than in past elections. In this context, a call is made for political organizations to support their candidates in understanding and implementing all the obligations associated with the administration and accountability of campaign income and expenses.

That same scenario will imply that the demand for financing sources will expand significantly. It is necessary for the electoral authority to review the barriers that prevent access to public financing to increase the delivery of state resources through campaign advances, in order to mitigate the risks of financing from unauthorized sources. Likewise, a call is made to the private sector to expand access to financing for women, youth and new leaders, which encourages political participation in conditions of equity.

The thousands of people who will receive endorsements for the 2023 local elections must be aware of their duty to account for the income and expenses of their campaigns, even if they are not elected. The quality and timeliness of the information reported through the Cuentas Claras application largely determines the transparency of its financing. Campaigns must comply with the obligation to report income and expenses in real time through the application and prevent constant changes from being made to the records uploaded to the Cuentas Claras application.

It is worth mentioning that the Alliance for Citizen Control of Campaign Financing is made up of Transparency for Colombia, the Region Corporation, the Atlantic Coast Forum, the Fundación Cívico Social Pro Cartagena (FUNCICAR), the Caldas Civic Corporation, the VIGÍA Cívica Corporation, the Development and Peace Corporation of Córdoba and Urabá, Transparencia por Santander and the Vallecaucana Action Unit. with Infobae

Related