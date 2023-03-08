The Minister for Health, Magaly Gutiérrez, reported that the organ, tissue, and cell procurement system was reactivated at the University Hospital of Caracas, in order to continue strengthening the national public health system.

He explained that through this system, the health center will be able to comply with the protocols to process, maintain, allocate and transport organs, tissues and cells of human beings.

In this sense, he commented that to celebrate World Transplant Day at the University Hospital, this service was reactivated, which began its work with a corneal operation.

“On World Transplant Day we reactivated these procedures at the University Hospital of Caracas, a pioneering center in the country that, as a consequence of the coercive and unilateral measures of imperialism, had not performed one for almost 6 years,” he specified.

On the other hand, Gutiérrez announced that another of the actions within the framework of the event, the medical team of the Clínica Popular El Paraíso carried out the kidney transplant operation number 30.

He noted that all procedures are totally free, thanks to the policies of the National Executive.

Likewise, the specialists from the health center located in the El Paraíso parish held an act where they exchanged their experience with the patients who have benefited since the program began.

They stressed that the service is made up of a team of doctors and specialists committed to the well-being of the Venezuelan people. On the other hand, the patients appreciated the commitment of the doctors and their care.

ORIGINAL LINK: Transplants are reactivated at the University Hospital – Latest News (ultimasnoticias.com.ve)

