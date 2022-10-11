Home News Transport, ATM strike in Milan on Tuesday for employees attacked
An anomalous strike, that of Tuesday 11 October proclaimed by the union of the workers of Atm, the Milanese public transport company. It is not against the top management, but practically against the city itself and its institutions, accused of not being able to defend Atm employees against violent attacks. This is why public transport services will suffer cancellations (or delays) from 8.45am to 3pm.

After the last six attacks that took place in a few days against ATM employees in the Milan subway stations, the unions have made this decision. The latest episode dates back to a few nights ago, when two workers were kicked and punched at the Cascina Gobba stop, along line 2, by a young man who was then stopped and reported by the police.

The strike was called by most of the trade union members: Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl, Uiltrasporti, Faisa Cisal, Ugl Autoferrotranvieri and Orsa. “Now enough, it is no longer time only for words and good intentions – explains the CGIL in a note -. We ask for a concrete and synergistic action that involves the legislator, the institutions and the ATM Group to protect the safety and security of workers. Users are also beginning to consider public transport a no longer safe transport, especially due to the episodes of violence and aggression that occur due to petty crime on board the vehicles ».

Violence in Milan

It should be remembered that organized crimes have not increased in Milan, but phenomena are dangerously growing petty crime and personal violence.

According to the data reported by the Sole 24 Ore, the Lombard capital (and its metropolitan city) counts 193,749 crimes, or almost 6 thousand for every 100 thousand inhabitants. The second city is Rimini, the third is Turin, all with more than 5 thousand crimes per 100 thousand inhabitants.
Milan is the area with the most thefts per 100 thousand inhabitants, especially in shops and parked cars. It is second for street robberies, third for criminal associations, seventh for reports of sexual violence.

