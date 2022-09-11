Listen to the audio version of the article

Demand for the Transportation bonus is booming. On the day when the green light to apply, ie 1 September, 150 thousand requests and emissions were exceeded, with 695 companies involved. And the trend hasn’t changed with the passing of the days. One week after the launch of the support, the Ministry of Labor said, more than 515 thousand vouchers have already been issued. More than 1.2 million citizens who had access, in a few days, to the digital platform created ad hoc. Just to give an idea of ​​the interest in the measure, Atac, the company for the mobility of the capital, has made it known that from 1 to 5 September over 1,200 passes were issued per day, for a total of more than 5,000 .

Meanwhile, remaining on the transport front, the Rome Capital Council approved a resolution which provides for free public transport on all Atac vehicles, on the underground and on Saturday 17 September 2022, immediately after the opening of the European Mobility Week. surface, throughout the city.

€ 180 million available for 2022

The Aid bis decree, which on Tuesday 13 September is expected in the Senate with a load of over 400 amendments, has increased to 180 million euros for 2022 – instead of the 79 million previously envisaged -, the endowment of the Fund established in forecast of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies, to be used for the provision of a voucher for the purchase of season tickets for local, regional and interregional public transport services as well as for national railway transport services. The transport bonus measure is available until December 2022, and in any case until the fund runs out.

Giovannini, the bonus works, make it structural

The boom in requests immediately set in motion the pressure of politics to make the measures structural. A pressing that finds a side even within the same executive. So much so that the Minister of Sustainable Infrastructures and Mobility, Enrico Giovannini, spoke of “a very encouraging result, and it is proof that the measure works and is appreciated. It is for this reason – he added – that I hope that it can be strengthened, providing for additional resources, or structural rendering given that it is an aid both for the economically more fragile people who are dealing with the increase in the price of fuel and for the environment, because it moves those who use private vehicles to local public transport ».

Towards more resources

Funds permitting, the first useful space for enhancing the bonus could be the new Aid decree to still face the expensive energy, expected next week in the Council of Ministers.