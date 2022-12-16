The next Winter Olympics will put local structures under stress, starting with public transport: companies are organizing themselves starting from the strengthening of the network of vehicles and personnel. In Belluno it was discussed during the conference organized by Agens and Dolomitibus “We move Beauty. The beauty of the Dolomites, a UNESCO World Heritage Site”.

“For a mountain province, where physical distances represent a significant obstacle, public transport is a fundamental resource”. This is the comment of Roberto Padrin, president of the province of Belluno who continues: «And it is even more so in a mountain area that has made the tourist vocation one of the focal points for the development of local communities. We need connections. And we need them to be sustainable. This is why I believe that the challenge, not only with a view to the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics but also beyond the Games, is to make the local public transport system increasingly efficient, capable of responding to the needs of mountain residents and tourists with punctual services and to do this – he concludes – it is first of all necessary to solve the problem of the lack of manpower, because without men and women who drive the vehicles, there is no public transport ».

Stefano Rossi, CEO of in the Dolomites, the local company that transports 10 million passengers a year added: «Our main objective is to invest to attract demand, enhance territories that are Unesco World Heritage Sites and promote a culture of sustainability. Our latest investments are oriented towards this: 7.8 million for the purchase of 33 latest generation buses with reduced emissions and high safety standards».

“Public transport remains one of the main elements of attraction of territories and cities, it is necessary to safeguard it at all costs and get people back on public transport”. Underlined Arrigo Giana, president of Actingin his speech. «Today we are still at -25% and this penalizes companies a lot, expensive energy will still have a very strong impact, it already happened this year and for 2023 it will be even worse. We are in dialogue with the Government and we expect that, as noted by some local administrators, there will be a discussion table to find solutions”.