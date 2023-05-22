Home » Transport Senator wants to curb car traffic | evangelisch.de
Transport Senator wants to curb car traffic | evangelisch.de

Transport Senator wants to curb car traffic | evangelisch.de

Berlin (epd). Berlin’s Senator for Transport, Manja Schreiner (CDU), considers part of the car traffic in the capital to be dispensable. “I can already see that we have to curb car traffic,” Schreiner told the Berlin-based “Tagesspiegel” (Monday).

But the truth is that Berlin is already a big city with very few cars per inhabitant. “But of course, when you drive through the streets, you understand the need of many to further reduce car traffic. I feel obliged to that,” said the CDU politician.

Her main concern is commuter traffic. “We have hundreds of thousands of commuting movements a day,” said the Senator for Transport. Better “Park & ​​Ride” offers would have to be created in the outskirts, gaps in local public transport would have to be closed and the frequency would have to be increased. In addition, new cycle paths would have to be created on the outskirts of the city.

