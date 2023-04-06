Home News Transport Terminal activated contingency plan for Easter
Operations are carried out in total normality at the Pereira Transport Terminal during the first days of Easter and little by little the flow of travelers to different destinations in the country increases.

Héctor Fabio Artunduaga, manager of the entity, noted that “we can report a piece of tranquility in the city’s land terminal and we have already launched the contingency plan with the transport companies and the City Government.”

The manager said that entities such as the Pereira Fire Department, the Civil Defense, the Ministry of Health, the National Police, the National Army and the Army Gaula are already present to provide support to the activities of the Terminal. “Buses are continually leaving for Bogotá, Medellín, Cali, Pasto, Popayán and the department of Huila.

This weekend we are expecting the largest number of people who use the Terminal for their land trips”, concluded Artunduaga Mejía.

