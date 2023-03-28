Home News Transport Terminal gets ready for Holy Week
News

by admin
Transport companies were required to publicly fix the table of ticket values ​​and the transport policies for minors, cargo and pets.

With the aim of continuing positioning the Magdalena as a safe destination for citizen mobility during the high tourist seasonswas held in the auditorium of the Transport Center the preparatory meeting at Easter holidayswhich had the participation of the different actors of the district mobility and the Magdalena, and transportation companies.

Strict monitoring of the protocol was established to guarantee the safety of travelers, which includes checking the buses before starting their journey.

A strict follow-up to the protocol was established to guarantee the security of travelers, which includes the bus review Before starting your tour, documentation and technical-mechanical aspects.

“We want to offer a positive experience to all travelers, for this reason, we request during the Greater Week that the number of police officers in the Terminal be increased and that the protocols for bus inspections be strictly complied with before they set off on the road. Likewise, it requested the transportation companies to publicly fix the table of ticket values ​​and the transportation policies for minors, cargo, and pets,” said the manager of the Santa Marta Transportation Terminal, Omar Darío Avendaño.

From the Transport Terminalmeasures will continue to be implemented to ensure mobility sure of Magdalenenses and visitors.

