(ANSA) – BOLZANO, 09 MAR – “It is not enough to talk about sustainability, but it must be combined with credibility. Our goal is to use technological innovation so that our CO2 emissions are optimized in the best possible way”. This was stated by the marketing director of Dolomiti Superski, Marco Pappalardo, reiterating the centrality of attention to the environment for the companies belonging to the consortium. Starting with the means of transport to reach the holiday resort.



The news of the restoration of the “Treno della Neve”, the Intercity Notte 764 of Trenitalia, which every weekend, until the end of the winter season, connects Roma Tiburtina to San Candido in Val Pusteria (Bz) dates back to mid-February, bringing tourists directly to the ski resorts along the axis of Brenner and Pusteria.



Furthermore, since 2011, there has been a direct railway-gondola lift connection in Perca for the Plan de Corones ski area and since 2014 in a similar way with the 3 Cime Dolomiti area. The “Ski Pustertal Express” which has been running on the Val Pusteria railway line for over 10 years, contributes to the exchange of skiers between the two districts and attracts many users staying in the villages along the Pustertal route.



“Since the very beginning, the Dolomiti Superski plant engineers believed in the idea of ​​making the most of the synergies between the two sectors, the cableway and the railway. Going skiing by train is an alternative with great growth potential and, if taken even more considered by ski enthusiasts, also a further step forward in terms of sustainability”, underlines the president of Dolomiti Superski, Andy Varallo.



Connections of this type are also planned for the next few years in the ski areas of Rio Pusteria-Bressanone (Gitschberg-Jochtal) and Plose (Bressanone). (HANDLE).

