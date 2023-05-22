Transportation to the department of Chocó was restored

The manager of the Pereira Transport Terminal, Héctor Fabio Artunduaga, announced that normal transport to the department of Chocó had been restored since last Friday. The news represents a relief for travelers and transporters who have faced difficulties in recent days.

In a statement issued through audio, Artunduaga explained that measures have been taken to guarantee the safety of all passengers and carriers moving to that region of the country.

“The police and military authorities, together with Governor Víctor Manuel Tamayo Vargas, promised to provide protection and peace of mind during the journeys,” Artunduaga said in an audio.

Last Friday morning, two buses from the Flota Occidental company were incinerated in a sector called Playa de Oro, near the village of El Tapón, in the municipality of Tadó.

The first of the burned buses had been dispatched at 6:00 in the morning from the city of Quibdó (Chocó) and was destined for the city of Pereira. The other vehicle left at 7:40 in the morning from the municipality of Itsmina.

This weekend, nearly 500 soldiers from the Eighth Brigade were deployed throughout the department of Risaralda with the aim of restoring tranquility to the inhabitants of the department, especially in the Santa Cecilia sector, bordering Chocó.